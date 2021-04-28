As the University Park Undergraduate Association heads into the third meeting of its 16th General Assembly, some new faces are emerging.

Last month’s executive and legislative elections brought a turnout of 3,307 voters and saw many familiar and returning members elected to Penn State’s student government, but others are just beginning their legislative terms.

Previously serving as a representative in UPUA’s freshman council, Kyle Quinn was elected as an at-large representative in the General Assembly, where he said he hopes to increase UPUA’s outreach efforts to the broader student population.

Quinn (freshman-industrial engineering) also ran on reform ideas for Penn State’s student government. Hoping to increase representation of University Park’s large student population, Quinn proposed implementing “class councils” for sophomores, juniors and seniors in addition to freshman council — similar to the structure of many high school student governments.

“There’s 40,000 students at Penn State’s [University Park campus], and we have 50 representatives in UPUA,” Quinn said. “So, I think we need more representatives across the college.”

Quinn said he also hopes to pursue sustainability efforts within UPUA — a topic of particular note after voters overwhelmingly agreed with the student government’s divestment referendum during elections. The referendum called on Penn State to divest from any potential holdings in fossil fuel assets and reinvest in renewable energy.

Ultimately though, Quinn said he is involved with UPUA to help in any way he can.

“I’m not here for the clout — I made an impact in high school, and I want to make an impact here,” Quinn said.

Initially introduced to UPUA through colleagues in College Democrats, Sam Ajah currently serves as an at-large representative in the General Assembly, as well as the vice chair of the legislative Committee on Governmental Affairs.

Ajah (sophomore-political science) served as a legislative staffer in the fall semester but decided to launch a campaign with the ultimate goal of improving general “student happiness.”

One of the top vote-getters in last month’s elections, Ajah said he strongly supports recent sustainability efforts by UPUA and will work with the Governmental Affairs committee throughout the semester.

Katelyn Farrar said she was introduced to UPUA by friends and noticed the academic representative position for the College of Agricultural Sciences was initially left without any candidates in the March 31 election.

Launching a write-in campaign for the seat, Farrar (freshman-veterinary and biomedical sciences) ran on a platform of sustainability, student engagement and more student connection to research opportunities, which ultimately won her the position.

“I saw [running] as an opportunity to get outside my comfort zone and take a more public approach to helping the campus while also ensuring that my college had representation in student government,” Farrar said via email.

Currently, Farrar sits on the Academic Affairs and Facilities committees in the General Assembly. She said she hopes to “properly represent” her college and work on committee projects in the legislative branch.

“I am really proud of the leadership that was chosen and think they’ll be very effective,” Farrar said.

Like Farrar, Megan Neely noticed the vacant representative seat of her academic college, the College of Arts and Architecture, which she volunteered to fill.

“I wanted to get more involved in the arts and architecture community,” Neely (freshman-art history and economics) said via email. “It’s a small college, which makes it a different experience than many other colleges.”

Neely said she hopes to work toward inclusivity on campus by serving on the General Assembly’s relatively new Committee on Justice and Equity.

Also hoping to promote her college and its related activities on campus, Neely said she plans to spread awareness of arts events at Penn State.

“Whether you are in the College of Arts and Architecture or not, there’s always a way to be involved in the arts,” Neely said.

Sean Terrey, an active member of Penn State’s arts community, expressed similar sentiments in his at-large representative campaign, which rested on what he called “the three As” — action, arts and advocacy.

Unlike some of his newly elected colleagues, though, Terrey (junior-political science) did not become involved in UPUA for several semesters. During his sophomore year, Terrey said, he became aware of the group and its potential to make change on campus.

Serving as a legislative staffer in the fall, Terrey said he ran for his current position to have a greater voice in the General Assembly and to vote on issues pertinent to University Park students.

“I genuinely believe that this assembly has one of the most diverse makeups of any assembly before,” Terrey said. “It really is a testament to show how much the organization has evolved and changed.”

Prior to his election, Terrey helped bring Susannah Temko, an intersex advocate and speaker, to Penn State to give a presentation on intersex issues.

“It was really great to have [Temko] kind of talk to us as student leaders to figure out how we can advocate for those communities on campus,” Terrey said.

Matt DeAngelis, who served in freshman council last semester, said one of the primary goals for his current term is greater publicity for UPUA and more student involvement in the organization.

“A lot of what UPUA does is help the student body,” DeAngelis (freshman-international politics) said. “However, I found it difficult to even find out what UPUA was — and I was actively looking for it.”

DeAngelis was also elected as UPUA’s representative to the Association of Big Ten Students, a broader collaborative organization that includes the student governments of all universities in the Big Ten athletic league.

He said he hopes to make Penn State and UPUA a greater part of the organization through adoption of already established ABTS ideas and cooperation with other schools. DeAngelis also said he hopes to bring unique ideas from Penn State to the organization.

“I just hope to be a voice for those that feel like they don’t have any type of voice,” DeAngelis said.

Though the spring semester will soon draw to a close, the 16th Assembly and its new representatives will pick up meetings again in the fall as Penn State shifts back to in-person learning and events.