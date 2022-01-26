Penn State professor Erin Kitt-Lewis teamed up with College of Medicine student Natasha Sood to create a course through the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing focused on teaching students about climate change and its impacts on health through storytelling.

The class titled “Climate Change and Storytelling,” NURS 497D, strives to teach students how to tell the stories of the real-life effects of climate change through artistic means — including videos, plays, graphic novels and short stories.

To create a connection between students who may not have seen the effects of climate change firsthand and the content of the course, Kitt-Lewis said she tries to instill a level of empathy in her students — while also showing them the effects are already present because “there really isn’t anywhere” not affected by climate change.

“Our goal is to really look at the science and get them to think about things like severe weather,” Kitt-Lewis said. “There’s not anywhere in the United States that hasn’t been affected by the severe weather issue.”

Professor and Director of Arts and Design Research Incubator at Penn State Bill Doan said he was working with other nursing staff members to get a course like this introduced.

When he was recommended to help on the theatre side of teaching “Climate Change and Storytelling,” he said he immediately hopped on board as a co-teacher.

Despite it being a 400-level nursing course, students of any major are welcome to enroll, according to the course instructors, who said diversity in the classroom is beneficial.

“To me, this is the best of what Penn State and a university can be,” Doan said. “When you have different voices in the room, different perspectives, that interdisciplinary perspective — I’m excited because I think this is what a university education should be about.”

The course is a part of Penn State’s Reflection Project, which, according to the organization’s website, “Provides students with opportunities to embody the true essence of the phrase of ‘We Are…’ by investigating themselves and their identities at Penn State through engagements within the arts.”

Cheri Jehu, Reflection Project coordinator at Penn State, said she’s currently creating five interdomain courses that involve the performing arts.

As the person who facilitates the approval process, Jehu said when the idea for “Climate Change and Storytelling” was brought to her attention, “It blew [her] away.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State professor charged in December assault sentenced Evangelos Manias, a Penn State professor, who was charged Dec. 10, 2021 for allegedly assaul…

Since the course focuses on climate change, students are also being exposed to current artists who are using their voices and activism in their personal communities, according to Jehu.

“We work with the artists and instructors to create unique engagements specific to those classes,” Jehu said. “Artists are going to be coming into [‘Climate Change and Storytelling’ classes] to talk about their role of artists in activism to combat climate change.”

The class’s education in climate change and theatre culminates in a final project in which students create and share their own stories of health and climate change.

Anthony Jefferson, a student in the class who hopes to be a real estate developer, said he hopes the class helps him “create new structures that are positive or beneficial to the environment.”

Jefferson (senior-integrative arts) said he thinks “Climate Change and Storytelling” is a “gateway class to understanding the complexities of the environment.”

Jefferson said storytelling is an essential tenet of the class. On the first day of class, Kitt-Lewis told students to introduce themselves by telling their life stories and how the class might relate to where they want to go.

The course appealed to Isaac Brackbill because he needed general education credit and was interested in the class’ topics. He heard about the class from his mother, who is a professor in Penn State’s department of biology.

To Brackbill (sophomore-psychology), Kitt-Lewis and Doan seem “really nice” and knowledgeable about both climate change and storytelling.

Even prior to the class, Brackbill said he’s always been interested in climate change and sustainability.

“At the end of the day, that’s what matters.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE