When a sudden vacancy left Penn State without a vice president of Penn State Student Affairs, Andrea Dowhower stepped into the role.

On Jan. 31, Penn State announced Damon Sims, a leader in Penn State’s administration for nearly 15 years, stepped down from his role as vice president of Student Affairs.

Dowhower was named interim vice president until a permanent replacement can be found, according to a release.

During her 20 years at Penn State, Dowhower served as a director and senior research analyst for Student Affairs Research, co-chaired the Presidential Task Force and advised the Penn State Council of Commonwealth Student Governments.

Since 2017, she has held the position of associate vice president of Student Affairs, where she oversaw the Penn State Parents Program, Campus Recreation, University Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services. In addition, she acted as the liaison for commonwealth campuses and coordinated support for several other units, according to a release.

In her new position, Dowhower said she oversees a “diverse” range of departments that “[encompass] the out-of-class experience.”

The 33-unit division under her supervision includes Penn State Residence Life, Career Services, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and Student Leadership and Involvement.

Dowhower said in response to the “tumultuous” start of the semester, she hopes to “steady the ship” with a “student-centered” approach.

“When we keep students and student success and student learning as our focus, we will succeed,” Dowhower said.

Vice President and Dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius said she has worked closely with Dowhower over 14 years to advance student success at the university.

“She will listen to students and want to work with students, and at the same time, she will be very collaborative with others across the university,” Gaudelius said.

Together, Gaudelius and Dowhower redesigned New Student Orientation, created the Student Orientation and Transition Programs and advocated for better support for transfer and change-of-campus students.

“As [Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi] talks about access and affordability and students’ sense of belonging, [diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging] –– I think Andrea will be a key partner in those areas,” Gaudelius said.

Although Dowhower said she’ll have to make “difficult decisions” during this transitional period regarding “budget” and “optimization,” she said she plans to use data to drive these decisions.

“When we talk about being student centered, what does that look like?” Dowhower said. “Looking at what is effective and what students need by using data is an important foundation to how I approach my work.”

Dowhower said she plans to implement this “systematic, comprehensive” approach with student health and wellness.

“Often we think of mental health… downstream, and I’d like us to do more work upstream and think about the things that can be more outreach [and] preventative,” Dowhower said.

Philip Burlingame, who’s stepping into Dowhower’s new vacancy, said he has worked on a “number of projects” with Dowhower, whom he calls an “expert” in student learning.

“She understands high-impact practices in Student Affairs and how to deliver high-quality student services at a large scale that’s appropriate for a major research university,” Burlingame said.

Burlingame said Dowhower has been working with Bendapudi to direct staff members to create a “new strategic initiative” to build collaboration between UHS, CAPS, Campus Recreation and Health Promotion and Wellness to help students “achieve mental [and] physical health” by developing personal strategies.

“This is something that I think is going to be very exciting work,” Burlingame said. “It would be a great way for Penn State to really become distinctive in integrating all these great services that we have by giving students a road map.”

Dowhower said she aims to “partner with the classroom” to “complement [or] supplement” the learning and development that “may or may not” happen.

Dowhower said she hopes to promote the leadership and “personal identity development” that is “critical” to the college years, as well as prepare students to be “global citizens” beyond career preparation.

“How do we create graduates that are ready to go off and be change agents and understand what civil discourse means?” Dowhower said, “[to] be ready to not just contribute from an employment standpoint, but be ready to contribute in a democracy of engaged citizens?”

