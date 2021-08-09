North of campus and humming with life, The Arboretum at Penn State just completed a new addition — its Pollinator and Bird Garden. The area, under construction since 2019, is meant to expand the Arboretum’s space for public enjoyment and appreciation of nature, but the garden also serves as a place for dedicated academic research.

Open since June, the garden had been in talks for over a decade, though groundbreaking was just two years ago.

A complex construction process, the garden involved various scientists, landscape architects, engineers and soils experts, Shari Edelson, director of operations at the Arboretum, said.

But now that construction is complete and the area is open to the public, Edelson said the new space has proved “immensely popular.”

“It is an incredibly active space in terms of insect and bird activity but also in terms of human activity,” Edelson said.

Though it forms one continuous landscape, Edelson said the Pollinator and Bird Garden was made up of many smaller models of nearby ecosystems. There are open meadows, woodlands, wetlands, as well as others, she said.

Edelson said the goal of this garden design is to attract all possible native pollinators and birds by offering a little bit of everything. In total, there are over 100,000 individual plants in the garden.

Another goal of the area, according to Edelson, is to help guests understand the cross-section between plant life, pollinator life, bird life and — ultimately — human life in this area.

“We wanted to tell a story about our native ecosystems and the vast array of creatures that live in them,” Edelson said.

But the Pollinator and Bird Garden also presents a new environment for academic research.

Codey Mathis, a doctoral student at Penn State, is using the new garden as an area of study for her research in entomology. She said her work in the garden will contribute much to her dissertation, and she plans presentations as her studies progress.

A smorgasbord of native plants and pollinators, the garden provides an area to study the beginnings of a new and dense ecosystem, something Mathis said is “missing in the literature.”

Mathis said her research focuses on three main points: studying which pollinators go to which plants and comparing those results with similar studies, studying which pollinators go to which plants when presented with a variety plant options and studying the fidelity of female pollinators, or how loyal they are to specific plants.

In simpler terms, Mathis said her work asked the question, “If you build it, will they come?”

Mathis said she expects to publish her work in multiple peer-reviewed academic journals, but it will take time. At the minimum, she said, her studies will be conducted for four years to track the evolving ecosystem.

“It’s sort of a dream to get paid to sit in a garden and look at flowers,” Mathis said.

Made up of local plants, the garden serves as inspiration for visitors to “figure out what to plant in their own gardens,” Mathis said.

“This garden is such a beautiful synthesis of research and aesthetic beauty,” Mathis said.

And it was designed that way, according to Penn State Professor Harland Patch.

An assistant research professor in the department of entomology, Patch also studies in Penn State’s Center for Pollinator Research, which was consulted during the garden’s construction.

“[The garden] was designed from the science up,” he said.

At its core, Patch said the garden’s design questions came down to, “What are the best plants for pollinators?”

Though, like all gardens, Patch said the Arboretum’s new addition is “idealized,” it also should give visitors the chance to see the processes and lives of pollinators.

“This garden is designed to put you up very close to the plants, so you take a look at what is in the flowers and who is flying around the flowers,” Patch said. “This was a very important part of the design — to make people slow down and pay attention to what is actually in the flowers.”

But the Pollinator and Bird Garden is not static. Like any ecosystem, or small collection of ecosystems, the area will change over time as some plants grow taller or more aggressively, Patch said.

“It’s not just about being beautiful, it’s about being alive.”

