A Walk Around Campus, Bikes Outside the Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building

Bikes sit tethered on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 outside the Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building near the middle of Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus. Finding bikes is common during periods of nicer weather, even during the summer session.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State Transportation Services announced Thursday the new Bike Den opening ceremony will take place Aug. 13.

The Bike Den is a "community-building space" open to cyclists within the Penn State and the Centre County community, according to a release.

The den is located on the ground level of the West Deck at West Campus for cyclists to connect with others and learn more about bikes, the release said.

Penn State said the Bike Den's ribbon-cutting event will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, and the den will open Aug. 17 with its semester hours from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

