It’s a Sunday evening. You are mentally and physically exhausted after a long day of note taking, and your only energy is supplied by multiple cups of Starbucks coffee from the Pattee and Paterno Library. You’re relying on your last brain cell to absorb information for a 10 a.m. final the next day.

With the end of classes in sight and finals week quickly approaching, most Penn State students are beginning the process of preparing for exams — whether that be with study groups, copious amounts of coffee or quiet time in the library.

Kyle Funelas said his studying habits vary for his engineering courses compared to his general education classes.

Funelas (senior-architectural engineering) said he tends to study for 20-30 minutes and then takes a five minute break.

“I am an active person. I like moving around, and I can't sit in one area for too long at a time,” Funelas said. “Ever since COVID started, most of my studying has been at home, and being holed up in one place [makes it] hard to keep the brain fresh.”

Cheng Xu and Lauren Petrocelli said their main method of studying is going through lecture slides and class notes.

Xu (graduate-molecular, cellular and integrative biosciences) said he prefers studying in quiet environments like the library, looking through questions to refresh his brain and memorizing course materials.

“The feeling of taking classes isn't as good as before [the coronavirus], but the good thing is we have the recording, and I can go back and listen [to professors],” Xu said.

Petrocelli (freshman-theatre design and production) said she rereads her chapters and prefers to stay in her room listening to classical music while studying.

Some students like Ian Self and Beth Tuschhoff said they “need” to study in quiet environments.

Self (sophomore-architectural engineering) said he likes to study by completing practice problems in his dorm room.

Similarly, Tuschhoff (graduate-ecology) prefers to quiz herself or work through problems.

Erika Lenhart and Claire Tse said studying for classes during the coronavirus is different from a normal year.

Lenhart (sophomore-energy engineering) said she “forces” herself to go to a building and study.

During the day, she prefers to study at the Health and Human Development Building, and at night, she studies at the HUB-Robeson Center.

Due to the coronavirus, Lenhart said she doesn’t have to study as much because most of her quizzes and exams are open-note.

Tse (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said she likes to look over her notes in her dorm before exams.

“It is harder to pay attention in class,” Tse said. “I am a ‘write it out’ kind of person, so it’s harder for me [with virtual learning].”