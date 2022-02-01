Kyleigh Hager said she’s felt “tossed around” since she’s already had four different academic advisers despite being a sophomore at Penn State.

“It’s really stressful getting switched constantly,” Hager (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “Being undecided [at first], they just threw me wherever most of the time, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

At University Park, each college has an advising center where students are assigned to specific academic advisers.

As for how Penn State’s advising could be improved, Hager said having a more diverse selection of advisers would allow students to find someone they could personally connect with.

“If we had more advisers, we could have more times for students to choose from and for them to get more time with their advisers,” Hager said. “[Penn State] can get more diverse with [its] advisers because I feel like you don’t click with everyone.”

Hager said she believes it would be “nice” to have “more of an option” for choosing advisers to connect with.

As for Femi Ajao, he’s gone to his adviser looking for academic guidance and support for issues back home — only to be given email addresses of other people for him to contact.

“There needs to be some improvement, especially when it comes to getting information about your classes,” Ajao (senior-economics) said. “It’s not like you’re asking them questions that are out of their realm.”

Yet, Ajao said Penn State advisers are a “necessary resource” for students, even though he said there could be major improvements when it comes to forming connections with students.

“If the first week of school, everybody had to meet with their adviser at least once, I think that would make students have to have some sort of connection with them,” Ajao said. “I can see students being a lot more comfortable talking to their advisers.”

Ella Farley said she’s had both good and bad experiences with her advisers.

After failing to form a connection with her first adviser, Farley (freshman-biobehavioral health) said she finally clicked with her current one.

“She reached out immediately,” Farley said of her new adviser. “She would send a follow-up email, and she was more genuinely concerned.”

Farley said her new adviser has a different attitude when it comes to approaching students — by being available and seeming to want a genuine connection with the students she advises.

Caroline Siegel said experiences with her academic adviser have been “really helpful.”

“He’s been really helpful and really opening and welcoming to me since I’m a freshman,” Siegal (freshman-earth science and policy) said.

Despite her overall positive experience, she said she understands there are students who “aren’t as lucky” when it comes to the advisers assigned to them.

“It’s probably personality and willingness to help the students [that makes a good adviser],” Siegal said.

For Erin Miller, Penn State advising hasn’t been a resource she’s used often, but her experience was “pretty positive.”

“I had to drop a class and [my adviser] was really helpful finding one to fill in that space,” Miller (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

For Miller, a good academic adviser “helps you as an individual in your pathway — rather than having a generic one that everyone has to follow.”

Mary Sergeant, academic adviser for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said a common issue students have with academic advisers is not being able to form a personal connection.

For Sergeant, it takes a “certain type” of person to be an academic adviser, and it’s students who struggle when they can’t form a bond.

“Being an adviser, you’re there wanting to help no matter what,” Sergeant said. “Is it that way for everybody? Some advisers, it’s just a job — drop in from eight to five, I come in, I go home. I’ve worked with people like that… I get the bad rap because there are advisers like that.”

Sergeant said some advisers are “missing out on a great opportunity” to meet with Penn State students.

Currently, Sergeant said she’s working on university committees to improve connections for students who are coming from Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

Overall, Sergeant said academic advisers can serve as a resource for students, and they offer a lot of knowledge regarding classes, resources and school policy.

“[Students] are paying a lot of money, and we’re here to help you,” she said. “You might as well try to see it through.”

