Native American Heritage Month shows Penn State community Indigenous people are ‘still here’

For Penn State student Alissa Beason, National Native American Heritage Month is a way to show others that Indigenous peoples are more than their stereotypes.

And for other students and faculty, National Native American Heritage Month is a time for education, acknowledgement and correcting cultural misconceptions.

“It's an opportunity for the community that has been portrayed a certain way for so long to demonstrate it to the rest of the populace…. that we're not always what our stereotypes are,” Beason (senior-animal science) said. “We’re usually not what our stereotypes are, and our culture is a lot more intricate than the media portrays it to be.”

Member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Beason said one way she celebrates her culture is through “paying homage” and sharing the history of her ancestors’ tribes, what they’ve gone through and their triumphs.

Since Beason, a general body member of Penn State’s Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association, didn’t grow up near the tribe, she said she joined IPSA to learn more about other tribes and their traditions.

“I just wanted to network with other people who are similar to me,” Beason said. “I wanted to experience other cultures but also get a chance to experience part of my culture.”

Though Beason said people view Native Americans as “closed off,” “uneducated” and “aggressive,” she said she wants outsiders to know this isn’t accurate, and rather, the culture is “huge on community and… respect for one another.”

Instead of searching online, Beason said if someone has a question about Native American heritage, it’s best to reach out to community members or the tribe itself, since the internet can portray Native Americans the wrong way.

Tracy Peterson, director of student transitions and pre-college programs in the College of Engineering’s Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion, adviser of IPSA and member of the Diné Nation, said when he thinks of this month, the idea of the U.S. government taking time to recognize the culture, the heritage and the epistemologies of the people comes to mind.

“I think that's important that despite the small number of Indigenous peoples in the Americas, it's really important to celebrate the fact that these peoples are still around, right?” Peterson said. “They still exist. And I think for me, that's what Native American heritage stands for.”

American culture is a “splice” of different cultural aspects, and there’s not one “unique identity,” Peterson said.

“There's [Asian Pacific American Heritage Month], African American [History Month], [National Hispanic Heritage Month], and sometimes I feel like things get misconstrued,” Peterson said. “That we become objects of fabrication, objects of speculation and that we’re meant to be celebrated, and we get conditioned, right? It’s kind of like Christmas.”

Peterson said he believes the most common stereotype about Indigenous people is they are “lost in the past,” “primitive” and “they don’t exist anymore.”

To Peterson, education is the “biggest” part of National Native American Heritage Month.

“We may not all be at the same level in terms of education and knowledge,” Peterson said, “but that doesn't mean that I can’t engage in discourse with students and share that knowledge.”

Peterson said he wants outsiders to know Indigenous people are open to collaborating, learning and engaging in dialogue about culture — not just at University Park — but all Penn State commonwealth campuses, too.

“I want people to know that there are Indigenous students at Penn State. They are here,” Peterson said. “Even though the numbers are very, very small, there are Indigenous students on this campus, and there are Indigenous faculty and staff members at this university.”

This month is a time for acknowledgement, said Tim Benally, a Residence Life Coordinator in Eastview Terrace and 2021 graduate from Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts.

“Growing up in the public school system — that wasn’t something we celebrated whatsoever,” Benally said. “It wasn't something we grew up learning or valuing in ourselves.”

However, through research and understanding, Benally said he realized it’s not his fault he never learned to value himself and his culture, rather it was his education which enabled him to feel this way.

“When looking at the systemic racism in America, you understand history has only been told from one perspective,” Benally said. “Seeing Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month finally recognized — was a statement.”

It’s been a struggle for recognition and acknowledgement in Indigenous peoples’ communities, Benally said.

Founder of IPSA and member of the Diné Nation, Benally said when he first came to Penn State, there were very few Native American students.

“We're in a fight for the preservation of our culture and keeping our cultural knowledge alive,” Benally said. “We're human, and we're navigating the brevity of that [and] understanding that our people were very much wronged in both unethical and unlawful ways.”

Benally said he started IPSA in fall 2019 informally, and it was later instituted as a student organization last fall — as a way to build a community along with a place to “laugh, vent [and] be human with other people who shared cultural experiences.”

One aspect Benally said he wanted people to know about Indigenous culture is how in touch the people are with their culture.

“I think a lot of people like to think of us as deeply spiritual [and] deeply cultural people who once existed, but rather, we still exist,” Benally said. “We're still here. We are doctors, lawyers, residence life coordinators, and we’re still people.”

