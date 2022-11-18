The National Weather Service in State College issued a snow squall warning for the following counties until 4 p.m. Friday: Centre County, Central Clearfield County and Southwestern Clinton County and Southeastern Cameron County.

However, the NWS State College extended the warning until 5:30 p.m. for Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County and Union County. State College is included in the affected area.

There is a potential for flash freezes on the roads, "intense bursts" of heavy snow, rapidly falling visibility and wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the NWS State College.

State College is one of the areas that will be impacted, the NWS State College said, and "dangerous and life-threatening" travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the affected areas.

"Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous," the NWS State College said. "Slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of traction."

The NWS State College advised travelers to consider delaying or avoiding travel until the snow squall passes. Anyone who must travel should be aware of possible sudden whiteout conditions, use extra caution and allow for extra time, the NWS State College said.

