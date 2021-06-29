The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday for the Centre County area including State College, according to a University Park alert text.

The warning will be in effect from 9:30-10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Hazardous wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and damage to roof, siding and trees can be expected.

On Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Snow Shoe and Lamar exits, from mile markers 154 to 170 and mile markers 73 to 85 on Interstate 99.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE