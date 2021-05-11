The National Academy of Sciences elected three Penn State faculty to its membership this year, which is one of the highest honors given to a scientist or engineer nationwide.

Nina Jablonski, Jainendra K. Jain and Peter Mészáros — Evan Pugh University Professor of Anthropology, Evan Pugh University Professor and Erwin W. Mueller Professor of Physics, and Eberly Chair Professor, emeritus, of Astronomy and Astrophysics — respectively — were recognized for their research and contributions to their fields.

Jablonski researches human diversity through the evolution of skin and hair, Jain specializes in theoretical condensed matter physics, specifically composite fermion predictions, and Mészáros focuses on theoretical astrophysics, including the study of gamma ray bursts, neutrino astrophysics, cosmology, cosmic waves, gravitational waves and neutron stars, according to the release.

Jablonski, Jain and Mészáros were among 120 members and 30 international members elected this year, and Jablonski was among a record 59 women — the most elected to NAS in a single year — its website said. According to the release, the total membership in the academy is now 2,461 active members and 511 international members.

NAS was established by former President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 with the purpose of “providing independent, objective advice to the nation on matters related to science and technology,” according to its website.

MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE