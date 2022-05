Nate Bargatze will perform on Nov. 17, 2022, according to the Bryce Jordan Center's Twitter account.

A Tennessee comedian and podcaster, Bargatze's tour is titled "The Raincheck Tour," according to the post, and will feature all new material.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster.

