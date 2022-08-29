Penn State named Natasha Trethewey, a U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner, as this year's Emily Dickinson Lecturer.

Trethewey will speak at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Freeman Auditorium at the HUB-Robeson Center

Trethewey, a Board of Trustees Professor of English in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of five collections of poetry: “Monument,” “Thrall,” “Native Guard,” “Bellocq’s Ophelia” and “Domestic Work.”

She is also known for other works such as her memoir “Memorial Drive" and a nonfiction book, “Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

In addition, Tretheway has been recognized for “distinguished poetic achievement” through awards like the 2020 Bobbitt Prize for Lifetime Achievement, a 2017 Heinz Award in the arts and humanities category, the 2016 Academy of American Poets Fellowship and she held the position of State Poet Laureate of Mississippi from 2012 to 2016.

The Emily Dickinson Lectureship in American Poetry is supported by Penn State alumni George and Barbara Kelly and the Penn State Department of English.

The reading is free and open to the public.

