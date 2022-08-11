In an announcement posted Thursday by Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association, Najee Rodriguez announced his intent to resign from his position as president.

Rodriguez had temporarily stepped down from his position until Sept. 5 for mental health reasons, which he stated in a previous announcement on July 27.

"While this is not an easy decision, it is necessary. Over the past few years, I have ignored my mental health, which was a perilous decision that had a profound impact on me, especially in the past few weeks," Rodriguez said in the statement.

Rodriguez said he hopes his letter "serves as encouragement" to prioritize mental health in college, and he will "continue to cheer on UPUA."

Vice President Sydney Gibbard will be sworn in as president when Rodriguez's resignation takes effect Friday at noon.

