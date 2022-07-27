In an announcement sent Wednesday to Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association, President Najee Rodriguez said he's temporarily stepping down from his position, effective immediately, due to his “health and well-being.”

After talking with medical professionals, Rodriguez said the decision was “voluntary,” and he wanted to inform UPUA to show "honesty and transparency," according to the announcement. Rodriguez said he will remain in a "state of recovery" until Sept. 5, when he hopes to return to his presidential duties.

Current Vice President Sydney Gibbard will immediately step into the role of acting University Park student body president and acting UPUA president, who will sign and/or veto legislation, as well as maintain "authority over the executive branch" in Rodriguez's absence, according to the statement.

"I make this decision with serious care for my own health and recovery,” Rodriguez said, "and with extreme confidence of the excellence that Sydney will bring to this role. I know that Sydney will succeed in guiding our organization over the next month, and I am optimistic and hopeful of seeing you all again very soon."

All organizational inquiries or matters of operational importance will be directed to Gibbard, according to Section 6.2.3 of the organization's Constitution, which states that the vice president should accept and carry out the duties of the president when they are "unable or unwilling" to do so.

Rodriguez said in the announcement to "always be sure to prioritize" health and well-being, and those with any questions regarding his capacity to continue as president should "feel free to reach out” for a "more robust" explanation.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Penn State releases student health insurance rates On Monday, Penn State announced the undergraduate rate for the Student Health Insurance Plan…