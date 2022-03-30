For the second year in a row, Najee Rodriguez is running as part of a sole candidacy for Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s executive ticket — however, this year, he’s running for president alongside his running mate Sydney Gibbard, who’s running for vice president.

Rodriguez (junior-international politics and history) and Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering) would take the place of Erin Boas, the current sitting president of UPUA, who Rodriguez ran with during his vice presidency for UPUA’s 16th Assembly.

Being a part of UPUA since his freshman year, Rodriguez said he “sought out” the organization after UPUA “advertised [itself] as being able to represent over 46,000 undergraduate students at University Park.”

Rodriguez said he was “drawn” to the idea of “advancing really cool tangible initiatives that had an impact on student lives — even if it was small or even if it was large, it still contributed to [their lives].”

When he learned of the role UPUA can play in students’ lives, Rodriguez said UPUA sounded like something he “really” wanted to be a part of.

Rodriguez’s running mate Gibbard was involved in high school student government, like Rodriguez, leading her to “try it out” in college.

“In college, it’s different, it's filled with mainly political science majors and stuff, so I was a little bit of an odd man out in that because I’m an engineering major,” Gibbard said. “But it’s been obviously a really great experience, and so I just joined as a freshman going to the involvement fair and being involved in the First-Year Council.”

While not the typical political science major one would expect to see in UPUA, Gibbard said her outside perspective — both from her major and the plethora of activities she participates in — can be an advantage, as it has forced her to work with people outside of her “bubble.”

“I’m a Lion Ambassador, and through Lion Ambassadors, one of the really cool things that I’ve really enjoyed is meeting people who are not inside your bubble,” Gibbard said.

Gibbard said since students aren’t allowed to join Lion Ambassadors until sophomore year, she met people “who are leaders in other organizations and have a lot of different passions and interests.”

She said she hopes to carry over the skills she’s learned in her activities outside of UPUA into her potential vice presidency.

Rodriguez and Gibbard’s campaign team includes Daniel Risser, their campaign manager; Rayna Alexander, director of public relations; and Grace Southern, director of graphic design.

Alexander (sophomore-political science) said she has experience working with Rodriguez and Gibbard from her time as an at-large representative for UPUA’s 15th Assembly.

“I have real experience working with them in the legislative process,” Alexander said. “To now work with them as a member of their campaign has just really been fantastic, and I fully believe in everything they advocate for.”

Public relations has “always” been something Alexander’s been passionate about. Alongside the Rodriguez-Gibbard campaign, she’s also the director of alumni relations for Penn State College Democrats and works in media recruitment for Empowering Women in Law — a club she co-founded.

When the opportunity to work on the campaign came up, Alexander said she “had to jump on it” and “could not say ‘no.’”

“UPUA has historically lacked public attention among the student body, and so to have this role, I think, is super powerful,” Alexander said. “Najee and Sydney’s platform is so impactful on the student body, and I really just believe that this is the time for us to capitalize on the initiatives that they’re working on.”

Rodriguez said being in UPUA over the past three years has been “incredibly exciting and empowering.”

“When I came to Penn State, I didn’t know if I’d be able to continue coming here due to affordability challenges,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of my past life experiences — like, I basically grew up with no parents, my dad a drug dealer and my mom just being absent — that is what channeled a lot of my passions and advocacy in [the] UPUA realm.”

Rodriguez said his experiences have not hindered his passion for addressing student needs but have instead ignited a force within him to pursue initiatives during his potential presidency and even back “as an initial representative.” Furthermore, Rodriguez said the ability to relate to the experiences he’s had is “not a common sight that you see in student government or in UPUA.”

“In regards to addressing issues of student poverty and just being able to advance justice and equity on campus for historically underrepresented groups, these are experiences that I had and I related to, and that’s not a common sight that you see in student government or in UPUA,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said during his time as a representative, he was able to write legislation “in support of things that [he] was passionate about.”

Now, Rodriguez is able to launch a campaign with his “best friend” Gibbard to explore a collection of different topics they’re “passionate” about.

Rodriguez said to watch the “dreams and visions” become “tangible” has been one of the best parts of his experience in UPUA.

To be able to “explain to students why you wanted to enact these changes and how to better university and student life and your own personal opinion… that’s been a game changer,” Rodriguez said.

And now, having the opportunity to run for president “makes you feel really excited,” Rodriguez said.

“It makes you feel very competent and makes you feel empowered to carry on a lot of things that might have been ignored in the past,” Rodriguez said, “and I think it’s important that someone from my background can convey the experiences of other students — students who have often been ignored on this campus.”

Rodriguez and Gibbard have a variety of initiatives they plan on pursuing, which can be found on their campaign website.

Rodriguez said he believes this campaign to be “one of the most progressive student government campaigns that has been launched at this university.”

“We purposefully put the top three pillars — eliminating student poverty, addressing sexual misconduct and violence, and advancing justice and equity — because those are our priorities this upcoming year,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very important that we bring attention to what we want to definitively see change brought to.”

Gibbard said the area of their campaign she’s most passionate about is the part about sexual violence awareness and prevention.

During her sophomore year, Gibbard sat as the chair of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week. Through her position, Gibbard organized a roundtable involving several other organizations.

Gibbard said while there was a focus on programming and organizing events to hold, there was a “whole other side,” including advocacy and preventative education.

“I’ve just learned so much from the people around me, and I’m really excited to potentially be able to elevate that issue to administration over the next year,” Gibbard said.

Gibbard also said she and Rodriguez have plans to get Penn State’s student body more involved with UPUA.

Alexander said their campaign made sure to “really put a lot of effort” into social media presence — specifically on Instagram.

“I think Erin and Najee took some big strides this year in doing so with the UPUA rebranding,” Gibbard said. “We have a pretty solid PR team, but I see so much potential for the PR team to expand.”

This expansion would include a possible UPUA newsletter and a way for students to stay up to date on UPUA through text.

“We want to purchase a mass texting plan, where basically students can enroll in our mass texting plan, and we would, just a few hours before an event, publicize an event happening,” Gibbard said.

Rodriguez and Gibbard also hope to stress the importance of UPUA working in collaboration with other organizations.

“It shouldn’t be a single-sided action with UPUA, it should be a collaborative effort to ensure that voices are being listened to and that their concerns are being brought to the table,” Rodriguez said. “By empowering those voices, I think that is a real execution of what student government should be and the action that it should take.”

Gibbard echoed Rodriguez’s thoughts on UPUA being a “collaborative” effort when trying to execute change.

“It’s really important to do a lot of outreach and get a lot of different opinions in the room because there’s so many different student experiences at Penn State,” Gibbard said. “As much as we try, we can only brush just the surface of that, and it’s really important to continue doing outreach so that we can support as many students as possible.”

Rodriguez said he thinks UPUA will give more attention to things that have been “ignored” in the past.

“Hopefully students and communities that have often been ignored will finally feel like they’re being listened to,” Rodriguez said.

The 2022 UPUA elections will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

