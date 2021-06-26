The Bryce Jordan Center hosted Montgomery Eric Friday evening for the Muse.T3W Gala in its Founders Room, featuring art ranging from custom bleached sweatshirts to vintage thrifted items by Eric himself.

Some of the thrifted items Eric included in his gala were Converse that dated back to the 1960s, a table full of trucker and baseball hats that were found across Pennsylvania, and a rack full of graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Eric invited those who didn't get the chance to attend the gala to visit his Instagram page if interested in purchasing his items.

“I’ve been doing this since junior year, and I first started flipping clothes from TJ Maxx. It soon turned into me thrifting [and] doing my own clothes,” Eric (junior-environmental sustainability) said. “I do most of it with paint, markers and bleach.”

He explained he mostly makes his repurposed art and upcycled garments in his friend’s basement, which he called his “lair.”

“I would describe my art as retro and urban,” Eric said. “I do and wear what I think I want. As long as you're happy in your clothes, that’s really all that matters.”

He said he finds enjoyment in thrifting and making clothes, and he encouraged those who also enjoy the art to experiment with it.

