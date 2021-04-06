Penn State’s annual music festival Movin’ On will be held virtually this spring.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations on gatherings and in-person events, Movin' On decided to move the April 30 event to stream via Zoom and WPSU.

The time of the event will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the event will still feature much of the past event’s structure, with one headline act, one act donated by the Student Programming Association and one student act.

Leading up to the festival, there will also be other virtual events, such as Battle, which currently set for April 15. The winner will open for the festival's headliner.