Mount Nittany Medical Center began permitting one visitor per inpatient during visitation hours Monday, Mount Nittany Health said in a release.

Visitation hours at the center are 2-6 p.m. daily, and all visitors, patients and caregivers are still required to wear masks and be screened prior to the visit. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided.

One support person or caregiver may also accompany patients at the Medical Center’s emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, CANCER CARE PARTNERSHIP and outpatient Medical Center locations.

According to the release, the visitation policy revision is the "result of continued evaluation by a multi-disciplinary team with the goal of allowing visitor support of patients, while ensuring the safety of patients and staff."

The women & children’s services department at the medical center will continue its practice of permitting one support person to accompany the patient.

For outpatient and surgical procedures, caregivers will be asked to wait in their vehicle but may be with the patient until the start of the procedure and assist with discharge instructions.

“We understand the important role of family and loved ones in the healing process of our patients, which is why we are pleased to be able to modify the existing visitor restrictions that were implemented due to increased COVID-19 activity in our community,” Tiffany Cabbibo, executive vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said.

Anyone suspected or under investigation of having coronavirus and positive patients will not be permitted to have visitors.

