After a year and a half in a virtual or hybrid classroom, Penn State students largely switched back to in-person classes this fall, which has affected motivation levels and time management skills for some.

Sarah Bett described her experience transitioning back to in-person classes as “100% an adjustment.”

Bett (senior-Spanish and community, environment and development) said after being on Zoom for over a year, she got used to virtual learning.

“I feel like there are aspects of being in person that I just hadn’t remembered,” Bett said.

Paige Grabusky said she prefers in-person classes because there are fewer distractions while learning.

“When I’m online, it’s like I’m just watching,” Grabusky (freshman-biobehavioral health) said. “It’s just easier to learn.”

And, Kyle Antioco-Dunn said he agrees because he’s more of a “hands-on” learner — which is why he prefers in-person to Zoom classes.

“I feel like I am able to engage with the teacher and the materials more,” Antioco-Dunn (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Antioco-Dunn also added that being in the classroom makes it easier to retain information taught by the teacher.

He said his motivation has been elevated more during in-person class compared to Zoom classes.

“The chance of being put on the spot or being called on in front of your peers — it’s not the most fun thing to do,” Antioco-Dunn said. “Just get [the homework] done — at least you can say something [in class].”

Sara Cross said her motivation going into in-person classes “really differed” from her motivation during a virtual format.

“Being in person, going into some of my classes, I have to know the information in order to participate in the activities going on in class,” Cross (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Cross said having her senior year of high school on Zoom made her appreciate having in-person classes this year.

“Now, actually physically being in the classroom, I feel like I have to focus because the teacher is right there,” Cross said.

Carly Ross said she noticed her motivation to finish homework stayed the same during virtual and in-person learning because the “due dates and materials are the same.”

“Just because a class is held over Zoom doesn’t mean [the grades] are more lenient,” Ross (junior-advertising) said.

In contradiction, Grabusky said she noticed a huge difference in her litigation between virtual and in-person classes.

“Going back to in person, I’d say it increased my motivation and willingness to learn,” Grabusky said.

Alicia Kim said physically being in a classroom is a large motivator to get her homework done on time.

“Deadlines when I have in-person class, I feel like, ‘Oh, I have to get this done,’ whereas in Zoom I’m like, ‘Oh, I can wait a bit,’” Kim (freshman-biology) said.

However, Cassidy Kaess said she doesn’t have a preference when it comes to Zoom classes or being in an actual classroom.

“I pay attention more in in person, but I really don’t care about which one [I’m in],” Kaess (sophomore-hospitality management) said.

Cross said she had to get used to a lot of things, mainly taking notes when transitioning back to in-person classes.

“[Note-taking] definitely was an adjustment, but I picked it back up pretty quickly,” Cross said.

In-person classes led to a busier schedule, Cross said, because she — like many other students — have to walk to class, which takes up a larger period of time.

“I have to factor in the walking time and making sure I get to the dining hall for breakfast and stuff,” Cross said.

For Shawn Cooper, the transition to in-person classes was “a lot more difficult” than transitioning to Zoom classes.

“Getting back into a regular routine — like where I’m getting up earlier and always being around people, where I was used to [learning] by myself,” Cooper (freshman-computer science) said, took some time to get used to again.

The most common theme, though, was an increase in busy schedules this fall.

“I have more of a schedule,” Grabusky said. “And not even with just classes, now clubs are meeting in person.”

