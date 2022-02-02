Authors of the “More Rivers to Cross” reports spoke about continuous efforts to increase faculty representation of Black professors Wednesday at a Pennsylvania State Legislative Hearing hosted by the Penn State College Democrats in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“More Rivers to Cross” part two is a 108-page follow-up report published March 21, 2021 that outlined Black faculty members’ experiences with racism at Penn State. Professors and the reports’ authors addressed the university’s lack of response in January.

Gary King, biobehavioral professor and an author of the report, noted a historical anniversary that occurred on Wednesday — the same day as the hearing.

“Exactly 62 years ago, the historic Greensboro lunch counter sit-in demonstration by four Black North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College students was in its second day,” King said. “As we all know, their heroic efforts reignited the Civil Rights Movement throughout this country. And although today we are not sitting in protest at a lunch counter, we are sitting before this body of legislators still engaged in the human rights struggle for justice and equality.”

King described the concept of the “More Rivers to Cross” reports, which were published in 2020 and 2021 — the first focused on just University Park statistics, while the second included information from Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

“On April 4, 2019, a group of about 50 Black Penn State professors and others convened a meeting on this campus in a forum,” King said. “The [reason] for that gathering was to discuss issues and concerns related to equitable representation in the academy.”

King went on to describe how this meeting led to the first “More Rivers to Cross,” saying the results provided “detailed evidence of systematic racism — resulting in an underrepresentation of faculty at Penn State.”

“For example, over a 15-year period between 2004 and 2018, the number of Black professors at University Park has been stagnant — [109] in 2004 and [112] in 2018,” King said. “And their actual proportional representation decreased from 4% to 3%.”

King also pointed to the decrease in tenured and tenure track Black faculty as well — “there were 83 tenure and tenure track Black faculty in 2004, but by 2018, that number had dwindled to 68.”

While the first report was focused simply on tracking numbers of Black faculty, the second report delved into questioning levels of racism at Penn State, according to King.

“In our second report on University Park and commonwealth campuses, we addressed various encounters of racism with a survey with a response rate of about 71% of all Black professors,” King said. “What we found was that 8 out of 10 Black professors said they had experienced racism at Penn State.”

According to the second report, “more than two-thirds of Black faculty said they had experienced racism in the last three years from students, while the majority of Black professors indicated that they had experienced racism either sometimes or often from their colleagues.”

King called the results of the reports “luminous and highly informative.”

“The survey revealed also, very interestingly, that 70% of Black professors either sometimes or often did not believe the academic culture at Penn State would, in the next decade, become an equitable environment for the pursuit of learning, teaching and scholarship for Black Americans,” King said.

One of the recommendations the authors of the report proposed is called the Fifty by Five Program, which refers to the recruitment and hiring plan for increasing Black faculty by 2027. King said this plan hopes to see 50 tenure track Black faculty across various disciplines and colleges at Penn State by that year.

“My comments today are about a great university that can and must become even greater,” King, who is in his 23rd year at Penn State, said. “[The university] needs to let actions and accountability increase the diversity of Penn State faculty speak louder than words.”

The Pennsylvania State Legislative Hearing was hosted by Reps. Gina H. Curry, D-Delaware, and Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, along with the PA House Democratic Policy Committee, which discussed diversity and inclusion among faculty in Pennsylvania.

Within the Big Ten conference, Penn State is tied with University of Michigan at 3% of faculty identifying as Black, and the University of Maryland leads the way with 6%. Other Big Ten universities fall between 3.5-4% are Black faculty members, and 6% of university faculty nationwide are Black.

The committee heard testimonies from four different panels that spoke about personal experiences as current and former Penn State faculty members, as well as about more inclusive measures being taken to make university faculty more diverse.

Penn State faculty testifying in the first three panels included Gary King, Dominiqua Griffin, Marcus Whitehurst, Kathleen Bieshke, Suzanne Adair, Julio Palma and Julie Reed. Jason Carter and Malik McKinley from the Educational Testing Service testified in the fourth and final panel.

“How Penn State is attempting to address the challenges of diversity by example is best illustrated through our university-wide strategic plan on advancing inclusion, equity and diversity,” Marcus Whitehurst, vice provost for educational equity, said.

This plan mentioned by Whitehurst includes “four critical goals” — to create a culture of respect and inclusion that values the experiences of faculty, staff and students; to develop and implement curriculum and scholarship that interrogates social issues and inspires social responsibility; to evaluate organizational structures, policies and practices that limit access and opportunity for faculty, staff and students; and to continue to recruit, support and advance a diverse student body, faculty and staff, according to Penn State Educational Equity.

In order to support the retention of faculty at Penn State, Whitehurst and the Office of Educational Equity have developed several initiatives, including the Faculty Pathway and Senior Faculty Mentors program, which “connected junior faculty members with our senior faculty mentors to build an enhanced support that fosters collaborative relationships, classroom and research-related best practices and knowledge sharing among faculty,” Whitehurst said.

Penn State’s Office of Educational Equity also created the Equity Leadership Fellows Program, which provides faculty with “opportunities to develop their knowledge and expertise as leaders in fostering a more equitable and inclusive institution,” and it’s in the process of establishing a Faculty Advisory Committee for Equity, which will create “a community of support for underrepresented faculty and learn better ways to address this challenge.”

“We all share a collective responsibility to broaden outreach, to retain a diverse workforce and to continue to provide innovative and strategic approaches to the recruitment and retention of underrepresented faculty,” Whitehurst said in his closing remarks.

Curry closed the hearing with a reminder for all in attendance.

“Working in the field of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, we don’t want to just make this about race. Diversity is a colorful space that includes many different factors that put together a community,” Curry said. “I want us all to leave today understanding that we have to continue to build these relationships, from the leadership all the way down to the student voice. Diverse by example is taking in all the pieces, not just one, to continue to build this foundation.”

