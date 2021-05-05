Mexican fast food chain El Jefe’s Taqueria is coming to downtown State College, according to a sign on its door.

The restaurant will open under the HERE State College apartment complex on Calder Way, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

Serving a variety of Mexican-style foods, El Jefe’s will feature chips with salsa, queso and guacamole, chimichangas, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, fajita bowls, salads and soups. Most items will be under $10, according to its website.

El Jefe’s in State College will be the fifth chain location, joining other stores in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Harvard Square, Boston Common and Symphony, Massachusetts.

