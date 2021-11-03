Love was loud from the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Wednesday night.

Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted “Love is Louder” in response to Uncensored America’s Milo Yiannopoulos “Pray the Gay Away” event hosted in the Thomas Building simultaneously.

Featuring guest speakers, music, food and activities, the event sought “to inspire love and community” at Penn State, CSGD’s Instagram post said.

Sarabeth Bowmaster, a student staff member at CSGD, helped organize and plan “Love is Louder,” and said the purpose of the event was to create an environment of support and community.

“We wanted a safe space where we could come together, collaborate, talk and be here for each other and really show community across campus for our faculty, staff, students and community members who needed that tonight,” Bowmaster (junior-women’s gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) said.

Toward the beginning of the event, the line to get into Heritage Hall wrapped around the second floor of the HUB twice, demonstrating Penn State support for “Love is Louder.”

Lauren Cifelli, Bowmaster’s fellow student staff member at CSGD and planner of the event, said “Love is Louder” was needed within the Penn State community — especially since it served as a response to the Yiannopoulos event.

“I feel like this was the perfect response,” Cifelli (junior-advertising) said. “This is a message. It’s this big, grander message of solidarity — bigger than anything we could’ve gotten out of a protest or anything else, which I think is beautiful.”

Last week, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association canceled its typical Wednesday night General Assembly meeting in advance to encourage members to “unite and showcase [its] support for the communities [UPUA is] sworn to represent” at “Love is Louder.”

Many UPUA members were in attendance, including Cade Miller and Emily Zimbler.

“We’ve been advocating in support of tonight’s event — not only to be an ally but to also show support from the student government,” Miller (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “It shows that every student belongs here. We’re showing that community is one of our core values, and I think this is a really great way to do that and to make sure that people know they’re safe here.”

Zimbler (senior-public relations) reiterated UPUA’s decision to cancel its meeting to attend the “Love is Louder” event and said she was there to support the LGBTQ community.

“We all just came together, and we came out and supported because this is what we all believe in, and this is what we think should be happening,” Zimbler (senior-public relations) said. “Love is love — no one should be judged for who they love, and I think that having someone on campus with such evil rhetoric is actually disgusting.”

Other Penn State students who showed up like Shianne Mack and Katie Gilligan explained why their attendance was important — to them and to others.

“I think what’s been going on as an act of silence by Penn State kind of sucks,” Mack (graduate-public policy) said. “It’s nice to come out and support something that shows that love really is louder and coming together as a community to show that we really do care here on campus.”

Gilligan (senior-criminology) said she attended “Love is Louder” as an ally to the LGBTQ community.

“I also think it’s important for people who are not necessarily a part of the [LGBTQ] community to support it in different ways because it just shows that we are all together,” Gilligan said. “We all have and we all know family members and friends that are a part of the community — I just want to support them.”

With an image of the “We Are” home screen of Penn State’s website projected on a screen above the stage in Heritage Hall, the central message of “Love is Louder” was made clear.

“‘We Are’ together,” Miller said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases research expenditures for the 2020-21 fiscal year Penn State announced Friday its research expenditures decreased by 1.5% from last year, for …