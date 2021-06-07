Kevin and Karen Lynch, advocates for mental health awareness, have gifted Penn State with $250,000 to create the Kevin and Karen Lynch Fund for the Program on Empathy, Awareness, and Compassion in Education in the College of Health and Human Development.

The PEACE program strives to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression in college students through training and research, according to a Penn State News release.

Both Kevin and Karen have spoken openly about their experiences with mental illness and want to help spread mental health education to college students through their donation.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE