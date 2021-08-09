Penn State student Elizabeth Biddle's "celebration of life" will be held Thursday at Harpster Cottage in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. The visitation will be at 4 p.m. and the service will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Biddle, 20, of Boalsburg, died Wednesday in an "early morning" car crash on Route 322 in Potter Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. She was a junior pursuing a communications degree.

She was a passenger in a vehicle that struck the side of a tractor-trailer in the middle of the Mountain Back Road and General Potter Highway intersection, Sayers said. Biddle was then ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Sayers due to "head trauma."

Though Sayers said the manner of death was "accidental," State Police at Rockview are still investigating the crash.

According to State Police at Rockview, the crash occurred because the vehicle Biddle was in "failed to stop at a clearly posted stop sign." The driver of the vehicle, a Subaru, was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for minor injuries, and the other passenger was evaluated on the scene and refused further treatment.

Biddle, who graduated from State College High School in 2019, enjoyed hiking, painting, sunflowers, macaroni and cheese, music concerts, Christmas tree hunting, being at the beach, lake or anywhere outdoors and spending time with her friends, according to her family.

She was also employed at the Hublersburg Inn, which is near State College, as a hostess and server.

Biddle's family encouraged anyone attending the memorial services to bring photos they have of her to be placed on a memory board in her honor.

