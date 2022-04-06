On Wednesday, Megabus announced it will restart its cross border transportation service for people wanting to travel to and from State College and Toronto, according to a release.

Tickets for the new schedules can be purchased today for travel beginning on May 11 here, Meghan O'Hare, director of marketing, said.

As a result of “growing demand,” people will have access to Megabus services at its bus stop located at 1665 North Atherton Street.

Megabus will also continue services for Penn State students between eight other U.S. cities including New York City, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, the release said.

