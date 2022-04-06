Traffic movement

Cars drive along East Beaver Avenue in Downtown State College on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Ella Castronuovo

On Wednesday, Megabus announced it will restart its cross border transportation service for people wanting to travel to and from State College and Toronto, according to a release.

Tickets for the new schedules can be purchased today for travel beginning on May 11 here, Meghan O'Hare, director of marketing, said.

As a result of “growing demand,” people will have access to Megabus services at its bus stop located at 1665 North Atherton Street.

Megabus will also continue services for Penn State students between eight other U.S. cities including New York City, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, the release said.

