On Wednesday night, Megan Swift was selected as The Daily Collegian's next editor-in-chief at a Board of Directors' meeting in the Willard Building.

"It's crazy, I could probably cry right now," Swift (junior-digital and print journalism) said. "This is one of the best days of my life."

For Swift, the night was "a blur," as she gave her 20-minute proposal for the position to a room full of Collegian staff members and board members.

"I was nervous, but who wouldn't be?" Swift said. "Overall I was just excited — I feel humbled and honored to have been selected, and I am really looking forward to working with our staff next year."

Swift highlighted the "Four Cs of the Collegian" in her proposal — communication, collaboration, community and content, which she described as a "bottom-up approach."

"I want all staff members to know they're going to be supported, and their work is appreciated," Swift said. "I love each and every person here, and everyone is so special in their own unique way, which really makes the Collegian what it is."

As a leader, Swift said she's going to "advocate for transparency" and continue to foster a "welcoming and inclusive space,” while also working to "catapult [the Collegian’s] investigative content and reputation to the next level."

Jade Campos, current editor-in-chief, said she is "really excited" for Swift as she steps into the position.

"It feels like I just started at the Collegian and that last year's selection just happened," Campos (senior-digital and print journalism) said. "It's crazy that a year has already gone past, but looking back, so much growth has happened between Megan and all of the board of editors."

Campos said she will work closely with Swift to help her understand the job and help with the transition, which will occur after the last print edition is released at the end of the spring semester.

"When the time comes for her to take over my position, I want it to feel natural," Campos said.

Campos said her goals for the rest of her tenure as editor-in-chief are "twofold."

"Internally, I want people in the Collegian to know this is a safe space where they can love and be loved," Campos said. "Externally, I want people to continue to see the Collegian as the student-run media outlet that they want to read and trust while providing the coverage that is in-depth but also relatable."

For Campos, "first and foremost" she wants to train Swift, while she continues to accomplish the goals she set out for herself in this position.

Swift has been a part of the Collegian since fall 2019, serving as a news candidate, arts blogger, general news reporter, politics reporter, assistant news editor and a news editor.

"I really want to take advantage of our assets as an organization and our talent within each of our members," Swift said. "Everyone here is just so incredibly talented — I can't even say that enough."

