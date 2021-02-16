On Tuesday night, Jade Campos, masked in The Daily Collegian office, was selected as the news outlet’s next editor-in-chief, and Mikayla Brennan, remote over Zoom, was selected as the next business manager.

“It feels really strange,” Campos (junior-digital and print journalism) said after being selected as the next editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian. “It still feels like I’m a [Collegian trainee].”

Campos said she never “imagined” or “expected” she would become the Collegian’s next editor-in-chief but she’s “really excited” to assume the new position.

“I really want to see the Collegian continue being a place where student journalists can grow their passions and start their career,” Campos said.

Campos began writing at The Daily Collegian her freshman year, and has since served as a news editor, assistant lifestyle editor, news reporter and arts reporter.

“The Collegian means a lot to me,” Campos said. “I want to make sure the Collegian becomes a healthy and safe work environment where everyone can feel comfortable talking to each other and being together.”

One of Campos’s main goals in the position is to continue growing the news outlet’s digital platform and multimedia staff.

Maddie Aiken, The Daily Collegian’s current editor-in-chief, said she is “very excited” for Campos.

“I think that she was the most equipped for the job, and she is a very good leader,” Aiken (senior-digital and print journalism) said. “Jade is very capable, but she’s also very kind. I can tell that she cares a lot about the Collegian staff members.”

Campos said she is looking forward to working with Aiken for the rest of this academic year in order to plan for the year ahead.

Brennan (junior-marketing) said she is also “really excited” to assume her new position as the Collegian’s business manager.

“I’m just really happy,” Brennan said. “I feel I’ve learned a lot through my years at the Collegian [and] I’m really excited to put my ideas in place.”

Prior to business manager, Brennan served as an assistant marketing director and marketing representative.

“I just really want [the news and business divisions] to work really well together to produce great content [and] make the whole culture more cohesive and fun,” Brennan said. “I’m just really excited for this upcoming year.”