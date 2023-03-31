“Humility, empathy and patience” are three characteristics of leadership that Penn State’s newly elected student body president and vice president hope to follow.

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s 18th Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday night with Nora O’Toole and Giselle Concepcion elected as the new president and vice president, respectively.

O’Toole (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) joined UPUA as a second-year and said she believes it was one of the best opportunities on campus to make a difference for the students of University Park.

Before running for UPUA president, O’Toole served in five different roles, including at-large representative, chair of the committee on Governmental Affairs, Association of Big Ten Students liaison, Faculty Senate student senator and speaker of the assembly for UPUA.

In these positions, she said she’s been able to help organize events to increase voter turnout in students, represent the student body and communicate with other Big Ten schools' student governments.

“Over these past two years, I've met some of the best people ever in my life. When considering running for president, that definitely played a factor,” O’Toole said. “People over projects is something I really believe in.”

Concepcion (sophomore-political science) has been part of UPUA for two years, working primarily as a chair of the Governmental Affairs committee to help students register to vote.

This includes the recent policy established by UPUA, approved by the University Faculty Senate on Tuesday, to make Election Day in November an asynchronous instruction day, giving students more of an opportunity to vote.

Concepcion is a co-founder of the League of Women Voters at Penn State and worked heavily with the Student Advisory Board for student poverty, an organization that helped establish Students United Against Poverty.

“I really realized how much I enjoy being able to observe and hear from students about what they want and need, and translating that into action items,” Concepcion said.

As the first Latina vice president, Concepcion said she’s excited to represent minoritized students.

Coming from a more diverse area of New Jersey, Concepcion felt “ostracized” upon coming to Penn State.

“I felt that I wanted to make an impact on the community and really find my voice,” Concepcion said. “That pushed me to join UPUA.”

Now that O’Toole and Concepcion have been elected, they’re excited to accomplish their goals outlined in their five pillars: sustainability, internal reform, mental health, community development, and sexual violence prevention and awareness.

O’Toole said she’s especially ready to make a difference in student poverty and mental health, as these issues inspired her to decide to run for president.

“Something that really hit me when I came here was that the resources I needed to best thrive as a student and concentrate on my studies didn't exist,” O’Toole said. “Seeing that lack of resources, especially within the realm of student poverty, inspired me to join UPUA and be that voice for those that may not have the opportunity to do so.”

O’Toole and her administration plan to do this by expanding Pennsylvania’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) access cards to campus dining halls and by working with the Lion’s Pantry.

O’Toole’s perspective on mental health awareness comes from her perspective of balancing being a student leader and maintaining her own mental health. Over the past year, she’s seen multiple students resign from UPUA to focus on their mental health.

Former UPUA President Najee Rodriguez stepped down from his position in July and officially resigned in August, due to his “health and well-being.”

“We aren't doing ourselves any favors when we are not taking care of ourselves first when advocating for other students,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole and Concepcion plan to create a mental health and wellness director with UPUA to help UPUA members with their mental health. They also want to get students access to the app “HearMe,” which aims to help users feel less alone by connecting them with people to chat with.

Concepcion is most passionate about completing goals regarding community development and sexual health and awareness.

For community development, Concepcion said they want to create guidelines for how students and the university should react to controversial speakers coming to the campus in addition to continuing UPUA’s housing survey to collect data about the disparities in on-campus housing.

In regard to sexual health and awareness, O’Toole and Concepcion said they want to give students more pragmatic solutions to problems, as well as support. They plan to provide roofie-testing kits, Birdie alarms and “monetary support for different programming — like self-defense classes.”

“[We want to] really [focus] on the institutional changes that we need to do. I really think that that's going to be something that we can tangibly accomplish next year,” Concepcion said.

The 17th Assembly’s UPUA president Sydney Gibbard said O’Toole and Concepcion are ready to be leaders, and she’s hopeful the 18th Assembly will continue to make an impact.

Gibbard (senior-biomedical engineering) said being speaker of the assembly is a good stepping stone to the presidency.

“You build a lot of confidence and develop yourself as a leader. You start learning how to really invest in the people around you,” Gibbard said. “It's been amazing to watch Nora go through that this past year. I'm excited for her to take on the presidency.”

Gibbard described Concepcion as a “powerhouse.”

“When she puts her mind to something, it will get done. She's creative and good at problem solving when problems do come up,” Gibbard said. “I think that they’ll be a really great team and be able to bounce off each other.”

O’Toole emphasized the importance of having a student government that can advocate for resources students need and to make sure students are part of administrative decisions.

“Our vision is to be the voice for the students,” O’Toole said. “Students should care because we're advocating for them — we're an extension of their voices.”

