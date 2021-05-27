From a basement in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, to Penn State’s annual music festival and now onto Nashville, FlooringCo. is making its mark on the music world.

FlooringCo. is an indie rock band composed of four young adults — Jonathan Essis, Karsen McLaughlin, Marty Gildea and Sam Trively — who all wish to pursue careers in music together.

They have been playing music together for one year as the band FlooringCo., although in total, they have played together for about three years, according to lead singer Essis (junior-computer science and music technology).

“We rebranded ourselves and made it serious by doing the independent music thing,” Essis said.

The band has a complicated web of connections that brought the members together— Essis is cousins with guitar player Gildea, who studies music and philosophy at American University.

“He would pick up an instrument, and I would pick up an instrument that he didn’t pick up,” Essis said.

According to Essis, Gildea and guitar player Trively, who studies business at Lebanon Valley College, are neighbors. McLaughlin was in a few bands with Essis’s older brother, hence connecting her to the group.

McLaughlin, who just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School, plays drums and sings background vocals for FlooringCo.

According to McLaughlin, she began playing instruments at a young age, much like her bandmates. She said her bandmates started a band around their first year of high school, and she was later included in the band at music school, which morphed into FlooringCo.

“We thought we could take this outside of the music school,” McLaughlin said.

According to Trively, Gildea’s and Essis’ families co-own a local flooring business, and because the band practices at Essis’ house often, the band thought the name “FlooringCo.” would be a “cool tribute that rolls off the tongue well,” Trively said.

McLaughlin said the band played at pep rallies in high school and in a few restaurants, but Penn State’s Movin’ On 2021 was its “biggest performance” yet.

“We got together really last minute,” Gildea said. “Karsen was busy with high school, [and] it was hectic getting there and getting everything ready.”

In order to secure its spot at Movin’ On, the band won “Battle” on April 15, where it performed against other bands and received the most votes by students.

According to Trively, “somehow [it] worked out,” and the band got “super lucky.”

McLaughlin said the band played its original songs at the event, including “Suburban Psycho” and “Vacancy.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, it was easier for the band to get together and practice because school was online, except for McLaughlin, who didn’t have the “luxury” of fully online classes.

Still, Essis said the coronavirus “stopped [them] in the middle of their tracks,” and the members of the band had difficulties balancing schoolwork and their music.

“The way I balanced it is I didn’t,” Trively said, adding that he ended up dropping a few classes to focus on music.

Essis said the biggest struggle for him was figuring out if he wanted to “commit 100% to the band or take the more comfortable route of finishing college.”

The band decided to go all in to the music industry for the time being, with some members taking leaves of absence at their respective universities.

According to Gildea, the band plans to move to Nashville soon and pursue music.

“You might as well do what you can while you’re young,” McLaughlin said. “I have the opportunity to do this for as long as it permits me to. I might as well take the opportunity before it goes away.”

