Penn State alumni Scott Dodd, Mary Beth Long and Jerry Schwartz spoke about how the 9/11 terrorist attacks changed American journalism during a panel hosted by the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in partnership with The Daily Collegian's Alumni Interest Group Monday night.

Dodd — an editor at The New York Times' national desk — graduated from Penn State in 1994 after serving as The Daily Collegian’s managing editor. Dodd covered recovery efforts at the Pentagon and local efforts in Charlotte, North Carolina in the aftermath of 9/11.

Long, 1985 honors graduate from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, received the Penn State Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017. Long is the former assistant secretary of defense for International Security Affairs.

Schwartz was the editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian before graduating from Penn State in 1977 with degrees in journalism and history. He has since worked as a reporter and editor for The Associated Press in New York City.

During the panel, which was held roughly two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Schwartz spoke about how he wrote the main breaking news story about 9/11 for the AP, as well as how he coined the familiar term — “ground zero."

Schwartz said when he referred to the World Trade Center as “ground zero,” he said he initially did not give the term a "second thought," but it "changed" his life thereafter.

All of the panelists spoke about the chaos and confusion experienced within newsrooms that day.

“The wildest and greatest news stories are the ones you just don’t see coming,” Schwartz said.

Dodd said there was concern there would be attacks all over the country, especially locally at the Bank of America Tower in Charlotte — where he was a local reporter.

All panelists agreed the changes to American journalism following the terrorist attacks were vast.

Long said Americans realized they are vulnerable, which changed journalism “instantly” because it caused journalists to attempt to “dig deeper” for big stories.

“People were risking their lives every single day to understand,” Long said. “Everyone rallied and [was] very patriotic.”

Dodd said 9/11 changed journalists’ thinking of “what a big story should be" and “caused [them] to miss some internal threats,” such as big economic, cultural and structural changes happening in the U.S.

The panelists also spoke about the influence of social media on today’s news outlets and how they believe outlets would go about reporting an event like 9/11 today.

“We wouldn’t see the unified focus we saw 20 years ago,” Schwartz said.

Dodd said because there are so many stories constantly available to people, journalists can “choose which of those pieces they want to attach reality to.” He later referred to the media as a “gigantic beast."

The three panelists explained how there is currently a lack of both local and international reporting, which has been overruled by large national corporations.

“I know that there’s a lot going on that is underreported,” Dodd said. “The state of journalism is a big concern.”

Long said it “broke [her] heart” to see the loss of outlets’ international presence due to the expenses involved.

Dodd spoke on an optimistic note, advising not to “romanticize the old days” because the constant “churn” of journalism today can be good if done well.

“There has to be a distinction between social media and [the] white noise of uninformed and greatly informed,” Long said. “I worry we’re moving so fast that is what we’re reporting — information and not facts.”

Dodd said after 9/11, news corporations became more aware of the impact the job has on reporters personally, and it demonstrated that outlets should be mindful when journalists show “signs of strain” after covering difficult stories.

He said with the presence of ever-advancing technology, there are "different opportunities out there" for jobs.

“Look for places that will teach you and give you opportunities to learn and grow,” Dodd said as advice to young journalists.

Schwartz said he believes “what we do is too important not to do it” and said he has “blind faith” young journalists will continue to keep news alive.

Long said America has the “best journalists and media in the world” because of the “total freedom” available and urged people going into the field to “keep it that way.”

“As long as you’re happy, you will advance in the most important way."

Editor's note: The panel was hosted by the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in partnership with The Daily Collegian's Alumni Interest Group.

