With only a few weeks left in the semester, Penn State student Riley Blake carried his HUB-Robeson Center Chick-fil-A to his seat, cherishing every memory before Slim Chickens will replace it next semester.

On March 17, a HUB Dining spokesperson announced Chick-fil-A’s spot would be taken over by Slim Chickens, a fast-food chain from Arkansas.

Blake (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he has never heard of Slim Chickens.

“I pretty much just Googled it for a couple seconds after hearing that Chick-fil-A was leaving,” Blake said. “Basically, all I learned was that it was from the Midwest.”

According to the Slim Chickens website, its mission is to “make the best hand-breaded chicken tenders using only the freshest ingredients.”

The Slim Chickens menus for its other locations includes a variety of chicken tenders, wings, milkshakes, salads, sandwiches and wraps. The website, however, does not yet show State College’s intended menu options.

Although Blake said he won’t be able to use his meal plan on Chick-fil-A next year, he said he’s keeping an open mind about Slim Chickens.

“It’s a shame that Chick-fil-A is going out, but I’m kind of excited to try some new chicken to see how it compares, because I still know nothing about it,” Blake said.

Blake wasn’t alone in never hearing about Slim Chickens before finding out it was moving to the HUB. Madison Young said she was upset to see Chick-fil-A’s replacement plans.

“I literally haven’t heard anything about it,” Young (freshman-criminology) said. “I guess I’ll have to give it a chance, but I don’t see how it could ever compare.”

Young said she had questions for why the university is removing Chick-fil-A and even offered some solutions.

“[Chick-fil-A]’s my go-to food at the HUB, so I’m just really sad to see it leaving,” Young said. “They could easily open a Chick-fil-A downtown.”

Although he’s a senior and won’t be back to see the “replacement Chick-fil-A,” Kyle Nolen said he was “disappointed” for younger students.

“I love Chick-fil-A,” Nolen (senior-industrial engineering) said. “I’m living off campus now, so I’m not able to go to the HUB to use my meal points, but Chick-fil-A is a necessity.”

Nolen said he would encourage students to try out Slim Chickens next semester, though.

“Your initial purchase at this new chain might make you feel a little uneasy,” Nolen said, “so if the product itself is OK, then I guess it’s not too big of a deal.”

As college students, Nolen said it could still end up being better than Chick-fil-A depending on the prices of Slim Chickens products.

“If they have similar prices or lower prices, then Slim Chickens is probably a better option,” Nolen said. “For brand recognition, though, I think people know when they go to Chick-fil-A that they’re going to get a product they’re going to enjoy.”

Other students, like Ari Mariotti, said they were indifferent toward the announcement, because Chick-fil-A isn’t a staple in their diets.

“I was a little sad because I like Chick-fil-A, but I also don't eat [at Chick-fil-A] very often, so I wasn’t too broken up about it,” Mariotti (sophomore-human development and family studies) said.

Mariotti said she doesn’t know much about Slim Chickens, but she may end up eating there next semester if “everywhere else is busy.” And, she said she’s expecting a bigger farewell for Chick-fil-A at the end of the spring semester.

“I feel like I’ve heard people mention a Chick-fil-A vigil, kind of like the Taco Bell vigil from last year,” Mariotti said. “I’m pretty sure students will hold something like it during the last week of classes.”

With lowered expectations, Alex Almonte said he’s sad because he “really enjoyed Chick-fil-A.”

“I definitely think I’ll try it out, but I’m going in with low expectations, [which is] maybe for the better,” Almonte (freshman-music education) said. “Maybe it’ll be amazing.”

However, just because Chick-fil-A is leaving, Almonte said he doesn’t want students to avoid Slim Chickens out of spite.

“We should all be open to trying it once it gets here,” Almonte said.

Piper Weldon said she thinks students are upset about Chick-fil-A leaving because they are comfortable with what they know.

“I think because it’s not a chain we’re all familiar with, we go straight to missing Chick-fil-A,” Weldon (freshman-music education) said. “But we have places like Big Dean’s downtown, which is better than Chick-fil-A.”

Big Dean’s Hot Chicken opened recently in downtown State College. Weldon said students should get out of their comfort zones and try new places — especially for chicken.

“I just hope that this is the right choice for the HUB to make, considering they probably make a lot of money from Chick-fil-A in here,” Weldon said. “I just don’t know the reason for why they have to take it out.”

Weldon said she doesn’t want her optimism to mask the sorrow she feels for Chick-fil-A’s bittersweet ending.

“Farewell, Chick-fil-A,” Weldon said. “You will be missed.”