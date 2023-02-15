For some, 46 hours with their dancing partner could be their worst nightmare, but for others, it’s the perfect environment to brew lifelong love and friendships.

This is exactly the case for Penn State alumni Tracy and Tonya Pepple, who danced together as an independent dancer couple during THON Weekends 1991 and 1992.

After meeting in the Pollock residence hall during their freshman year, Tracy and Tonya said they chose to dance together because it “just looked like fun.”

When Tracy and Tonya danced in THON, the event lasted 48 hours instead of the current 46 hours.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Together, Tracy and Tonya danced in THON for two years; however, because Tonya joined the Phi Mu sorority, she couldn’t continue dancing with Tracy when they started dating during their senior year of college.

“It was fun. We had a great time, and it was an awesome cause,” Tracy said. “Seeing all of the kids there… takes all of the tiredness and pain away.”

During their time at Penn State, Tracy and Tonya successfully convinced Tracy’s roommate Andrew Maguire and mutual friend Dawn Vay to dance with them in future THONs as independent dancer couples.

“Andrew and I have been friends for a very long time, so we are pretty good at talking each other into things,” Tracy said.

Tracy and Vay were both involved in the former State College branch of Habitat for Humanity before Tracy introduced Vay to her now-husband Andrew.

At the time, Andrew had a “pretty strong interest” in Dawn, Andrew said.

Standing for 48 hours without sleep or a break is a “big challenge” to get through, according to Dawn Maguire.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State announces extension of test-optional admissions to 2025 Penn State announced the test-optional admissions program will be extended for two additiona…

“You need to support your partner through it,” Dawn said.

Dawn said spending 48 hours with anyone can be a test of a relationship’s strength.

“[THON] either makes you stronger in your friendship, or you will never see each other again… We went the way of love,” Dawn said.

Compared to recent years’ attendances, Dawn said THON wasn’t as popular of an event for people to go to in the 1990s.

“Hardly anyone would come to see you at night except your friends who just got out of the bars,” Dawn said.

However, the efforts didn’t go unappreciated, especially when Andrew’s “friend brought [him] a bucket of fried chicken.”

Together, Andrew and Dawn danced in THON 1992, the first year that THON raised over $1 million.

Being able to see THON reach these milestones is “pretty special,” Andrew said.

During their experience together as a couple at THON, Dawn got the flu and was having difficulty getting through the 48 hours.

There were no Dancer Relations committee members to help dancers get through the marathon, so at the time, Dawn and Andrew could only remember one support person roaming around “to help people who were struggling,” Andrew said.

“Dawn was really struggling with the flu. I didn't think she would make it,” Andrew said.

The support person took Dawn outside to get fresh air in the snow, and it really helped her “wake up” and finish the 48-hour session, Dawn said.

At the end of the 48 hours, it was displayed that THON had finally raised $1 million for the first time.

“It was a nice end to an exhausting weekend,” Dawn said.

Andrew and Dawn Maguire will be celebrating 30 years since they first started dating this coming March.

Their family continues to be heavily involved in THON, the Maguires said. Their kids are both Penn State students and are involved in raising money for THON.

The Maguires remain friends with Tracy and Tonya Pepple from their days as THON dancers at Penn State.

“It is pretty amazing how it worked out,” Andrew said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announces plan to reduce carbon emissions Penn State announced it will be immediately implementing several recommendations by the Carb…