With Valentine's Day around the corner, students both single and in relationships are preparing for the holiday. Some students are mixed about what’s the best way to celebrate.

Kennedy Walker said Valentine's Day is a “nice day to be with friends and loved ones.”

Walker (sophomore-chemical engineering) said she’s been celebrating Valentine's Day since elementary school. She said the holiday is a day to “treat ourselves and treat the people we love.”

Walker said even if someone is single on Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate.

“Love is not just romantic feelings,” Walker said.

Some students, however, don’t like Valentine's Day and don’t even think it should be a holiday.

“It’s a made-up holiday,” Christian Schmitt said.

Schmitt (freshman-supply chain and information systems) said he doesn’t celebrate Valentine's Day because there’s “not much to celebrate.”

Schmitt said the day isn’t very significant unless someone has a significant other.

“It’s just a day,” Schmitt said.

Siqin Zeng agreed and said “for single people, it’s a normal day.”

Zeng (senior-supply chain and information systems and management information systems) said regardless of people’s relationship status, they can “celebrate with whoever [they] want.”

“I think it's kind of dumb,” Ginger Lyons said.

Lyons (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said she doesn't celebrate Valentine's Day in the romantic sense but does celebrate “Galentine's Day” with her friends. Lyons encourages single people on Valentine’s Day to “treat” themselves.

“I think it’s the best, worst holiday ever,” Hilary Witthoeft said.

Witthoeft (freshman-kinesiology) said she has “mixed feelings” about Valentine's Day. She said Valentine's Day is great if someone is in a relationship but doesn’t feel great when they’re single.

Witthoeft said she likes to spend Valentine's Day with her friends.

“I love a good Galentine's Day,” Witthoeft said.

Witthoeft said she believes sometimes men don’t do enough for their girlfriends on Valentine's Day.

“The bar is so low,” Witthoeft said. “At the very least, I want chocolate and flowers.”

Lauren Verrelli said Valentine’s Day is “super fun” when in a relationship, but when someone’s not in a relationship, “it sucks.”

Verrelli (freshman-kinesiology) said she doesn't like people in couples showing public displays of affection “everywhere” on Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t need to see that,” Verrelli said.

Verrelli said single people on Valentine’s Day shouldn’t look at social media and enjoy time with their friends.

“Get yourself flowers.”

