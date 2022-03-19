Penn State THON announced via Instagram Saturday that Lily Pevoto will serve as the organization's executive director for THON 2023.

“We cannot wait to watch all you will accomplish over the next year and beyond as THON continues to make strides in the fight against childhood cancer,” the post said.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE