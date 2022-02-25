When Penn State student Sophia Datsko awoke Thursday morning, she learned many of her family members were deciding to either defend or flee their home country — Ukraine.

Early Thursday morning, Russia invaded Ukraine in a "wide-ranging attack," according to the Associated Press.

Though Datsko said her immediate family lives in the United States, her extended family was forced to make the aforementioned life-altering decision.

“Some are fleeing the country somewhere, traveling across the border,” Datsko (senior-global and international studies and political science) said. “Others are gearing up to sort of tackle the situation at hand to deal with this atrocity — to deal with the invasion.”

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said “a full-scale war in Europe has begun," according to the AP.

“Russia is not only attacking Ukraine but the rules of normal life in the modern world," Podolyak said to the AP.

To show its support for Ukraine, Penn State’s Ukrainian Society held a “Pray for Ukraine” rally at the Allen Street Gates in State College on Thursday.

As vice president of the Ukrainian Society, Datsko said she hoped at the event, people found a sense of “unity” while spreading “awareness.”

“We might be in the middle of Pennsylvania,” Datsko said. “We might be across the ocean, but we still stand in unity with Ukraine.”

The announcement of the “Pray for Ukraine” rally was publicized Thursday morning, and more than 50 individuals stood for the cause.

“I know today’s meeting was impromptu,” Ukrainian Society President Maria Smereka said, “but we weren’t expecting the events that did occur to occur.”

Smereka (junior-biology) said in her introductory speech that the Ukrainian Society plans on hosting another rally in the near future.

“Hopefully we can get more people, more sides, more colors out,” Smereka said. “Keep the energy high, be happy and be optimistic.”

Cathy Wanner, Penn State professor of history and religious studies, shared the information regarding the Ukrainian Society’s event, and many of her students “voluntarily” joined her at the Allen Street Gates.

Wanner said she’s co-teaching a course with a scholar who is currently in Ukraine and unable to acquire a visa to come to the United States.

“After today, I am not so confident that she’s going to be able to come to Penn State, although we have been planning this class for over a year,” Wanner said.

The scholar’s husband joined the Ukrainian “volunteer forces” amid the invasion as she left with her three-year-old son, Wanner said.

“Can you imagine the children who were yanked out of bed at five in the morning?” Wanner said.

Another of Wanner’s friends is in a bomb shelter while others are dealing with the morality of leaving their cats, dogs, horses and other animals behind, Wanner said.

For Wanner’s students, she said she hopes they begin to “understand the roots of conflicts and to identify them for what they are.”

“Above all, [I want people] to not be afraid of differences of opinion and to be able to engage with other people within their differences of opinion so that one can speak about having different perspectives and different understandings of things,” Wanner said.

Veteran and current Penn State student Haze Orner walked past the “Pray for Ukraine” event and was drawn in by the atmosphere and the cause.

Ten months ago, Orner (sophomore-agricultural science) said he was stationed in Ukraine after being on active duty for five years.

After waking up this morning, Orner said he saw people on social media joking about the events that occurred in Ukraine overnight.

“I woke up this morning and opened up Instagram,” Orner said. “The first post I saw was a meme about World War III. A lot of people are OK with this because it’s not… a direct problem right now.”

Regardless of where someone lives, Orner said he believes more people should be concerned with the “war.”

“Life matters no matter where it’s at,” Orner said. “Even if it’s thousands of miles away, life matters.”

While serving in Ukraine, Orner said the people there treated him “like family.”

“There’s a lot of people there that are good people — better people than I am — and it’s sad,” Orner said. “I don’t want to see those people not get the recognition they deserve.”

James Sayers also stood in unity with the Ukrainian Society because he believes what’s happening in Ukraine is a “blatant violation of international norms and standards.”

Sayers (junior-Russian and international politics) said the reason he chose his majors were because of the events of 2014.

According to the AP, in April 2014, "Russia-backed rebels seized government buildings in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, proclaimed the creation of 'people’s republics' and battled Ukrainian troops and volunteer battalions."

“Sometimes you have to realize the enemy has a say in this, too,” Sayers said. “I think it’s important we take a stand where tyranny is because if we give it an inch, it’ll take a mile.”

As he waved his sign that read "Stop the war," Sayers said he hoped the event encouraged support from community members for those in the Western Hemisphere.

“This shows that actions speak louder than words,” Sayers said. “We still have to keep upholding this mantle of responsibility.”

Ukrainian student Igor Latsanych said his father was in Kyiv when the air raids began.

“[My father’s] currently on his way between Kyiv and leaving to go meet my grandparents and take them further west into Slovakia or Poland and then to get away further,” Latsanych (freshman-international relations and affairs) said.

Though Latsanych said his father left as soon as he could, the conflicts continued amid traffic jams lasting more than 10 hours.

Latsanych said Ukrainians are used to this panic, in a way.

“Ukraine is continuing things as usual,” Latsanych said. “For reference, my father called me earlier today. When he came to a gas station, the only thing that was different was the gas prices.”

Latsanych said since the country has been in a state of emergency for so long, they have become numb to the panic.

“Ukraine has been in this for the last eight years, and it’s very unfortunate that the news has only noticed it in the last six months,” Latsanych said. “Ukraine has been under a state of emergency for a very long time, and people have gotten used to it — business will go on, and people will keep going.”

Latsanych said he doesn’t want students to let the foreign disputes distract them, though.

“It is imperative that students continue to work toward their future because if students don’t work towards the future, we will not have a future,” Latsanych said.

Ultimately, Datsko said she hopes all who attended the rally and those who plan on attending future events understand the strength of Ukrainians.

“We are Ukrainians. We don’t back down — it’s in our national anthem,” Datsko said. “We’ll put our soul, our bodies first, to defend our beloved Ukraine.”

