With Penn State Campus Pride Month in full swing, members of the LGBTQ community and Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity reflected on the university’s culture that earned a spot on the top LGBTQ-friendly schools charts for three consecutive years.

Since 2020, Penn State has been recognized among Campus Pride’s “Best of the Best” Top 40 LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities list, with a score of five-out-of-five stars all three years. Campus Pride owns and operates the Campus Pride Index, which is “an overall indicator of institutional commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policy, program and practice,” according to the organization’s website.

Staying on the list is one of the goals that the CSGD sets forth, according to Director Sonya Wilmoth. Wilmoth said the center aims to continue to evaluate policies that are inclusive of all, especially of gender- and sexually diverse students.

“It’s a constant evaluation of where we are,” she said. “Part of our professional development is we never assume that the same programs we ran two years ago are relevant here, in this day and age, or that we can’t tweak them in a way that would better serve our students.”

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Kathryn Lathrop said Penn State feels like a “very open” community to her.

“I feel like it’s hard to navigate your way into the community. But once you do find the queer community here on campus, it’s a great program that they have set up and a really great and accessible and inclusive group of people,” Lathrop (sophomore-global and international studies) said.

Lathrop said Penn State ranking highly on the list of LGBTQ-friendly schools is welcoming for the younger queer community coming into the university, yet she questions “the level” at which the school gets ranked, mainly because of the controversy surrounding speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in the fall 2021.

“That definitely was a threat to the community in a way — I felt at least — and I know a lot of other queer students here felt the same way,” Lathrop said.

According to the Campus Pride Index website, a score of five stars indicates “a continuum of progress for inclusive LGBTQ and ally policies, programs and practices.” At Penn State, one of these resources is the Ally House.

The Ally House is one of the Living Learning Communities at Penn State that fosters “an open, safe and inclusive living environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and ally students,” according to its website.

William Park is a member of the LGBTQ community and secretary of the Ally House. Park (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said he thinks Penn State deserves the recognition from Campus Pride for the variety of resources the school offers.

Being able to change one’s name temporarily on Canvas and seek medical care from the University Health Services are some of the benefits students in the queer community can utilize, Park said.

“There’s a lot of resources out there… there’s the [HUB-Robeson Center], then there’s CSGD. There’s a lot of resources for transgender people and non-binary people,” Park said. “I think everything is very beneficial for people who are in the LGBTQ community here.”

CSGD Student Programming Assistant John Davis seconded this idea.

A self-described “proud, openly gay man,” Davis (senior-international politics and French and Francophone studies) said when he first applied, the job description with the center seemed like “the most fulfilling type of job.”

“I’ve never been in a job where I would be able to uplift my community in that way,” he said. “The way that the CSGD offers a broad range of programs like educational programs, social programs for everyone, for students, faculty and staff… it’s really uplifting to see that a university can provide such comprehensive events and programs.”

In light of several controversies regarding hate speech on campus, Davis said the university can use some improvement besides “great resources and great funding.”

“In times whenever certain groups on campus may delegitimize us or make us feel inferior, I hope that the university will have our backs whenever those issues arise,” he said.

Having been recognized for its culture not only bears significance to the LGBTQ community but also to Penn State as well, Wilmoth said.

“It’s like a beacon for some of these young kids that are coming out of high school wanting to attend college… to say, ‘This is why you can feel comfortable getting an education,’” Wilmoth said. “I think that’s why it’s important in maintaining that — it ensures that the university is continuing to review policies and resources. It brings value to the institution.”

