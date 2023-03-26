The Daily Collegian is in the process of appealing a reported funding cut for fiscal year 2023-24 from Penn State.

Leadership at the Collegian was informed by financial leaders at Penn State that funding from the university’s general fund would be cut from $425,000 to $200,000, which is an over 50% cut.

This funding from the university is in exchange for all Penn State students to gain free access to our website and print product. The Collegian remains independent and completely student-run.

Our outlet has remained at the funding level of $500,000 — until two years ago when it dropped to $450,000, and again last year when it dropped to $425,000.

The Board of Directors of Collegian, Inc. sent a letter of appeal to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi to request holding a cut to 15%, which would restore Collegian funding to $361,250 for fiscal year 2023-24.

Our Collegian Alumni Interest Group is independently supporting the Collegian in trying to reduce funding cuts by creating a petition and starting a letter campaign.

Contingencies are in place to address any level of funding that comes through from Penn State.

Thank you for continuously supporting our journalistic work at the Collegian. Your readership and engagement have meant the world to us over the past 136 years.

Please reach out to me at editorinchief@psucollegian.com with any feedback, questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Megan Swift

Editor-in-Chief