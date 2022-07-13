On Monday, a whistleblower lawsuit was filed against the University of Louisville alleging Neeli Bendapudi, former Louisville president and now Penn State president, retaliated against an employee for reporting alleged extortion to law enforcement.

Amy Shoemaker, former Louisville deputy general counsel and associate athletic director, allegedly reported former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio's threats to the head coach, Chris Mack, after Gaudio's termination from the university.

In March 2021, Gaudio threatened Mack, saying he would "expose alleged recruiting violations" unless he received a lump sum of a year and a half's salary, according to the lawsuit. Mack recorded the conversation, which was later shown to the FBI.

After Mack reported the incident to Shoemaker and then-Deputy Athletic Director Josh Heird, a meeting was held with Louisville general counsel members and compliance where Shoemaker expressed "security concerns" with Gaudio's emotional state and the belief that Gaudio's actions "were an attempt at criminal extortion."

Shoemaker reported the alleged extortion to University of Louisville Police Department Chief Gary Lewis, citing the Clery Act and her being a mandated reporter in the lawsuit. Former Athletic Director Vince Tyra also reported the incident on a phone call to Bendapudi, the lawsuit said.

On March 18, 2021, Lewis told Shoemaker the FBI would interview Mack in her presence, and the conversation and a voicemail were played during the interview, according to the lawsuit.

Then on March 19, 2021, Chief of Staff Michael Wade Smith, who now holds the same position at Penn State, allegedly called and told Shoemaker she should not have reported the alleged Gaudio extortion attempt to ULPD, and that it's "not her job" to do so.

Smith, who was also recently named senior vice president at Penn State, told Shoemaker that President Bendapudi is "very upset" with her, and that “Bendapudi is the university,” so all decisions on reporting similar incidents belong to her, the lawsuit said.

In a meeting in April 2021 with legal personnel and university officials, Bendapudi allegedly "berate[d]" Shoemaker for reporting and assisting in the FBI investigation.

“You cannot trust the FBI!” Bendapudi allegedly told Shoemaker in the meeting, and she also said the FBI is “tricky."

"My commitment to ethical conduct and treating people the right way has been unwavering throughout my career. The teams I have built at multiple institutions reflect these bedrock values," Bendapudi said in a statement Tuesday. "I have and will continue to lead with integrity and have complete confidence in my senior vice president and chief of staff to do the same."

In June 2021, Gaudio pleaded guilty to extortion and was later sentenced to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine, according to the Courier Journal.

From March to November 2021, Shoemaker alleges she was "frozen out" from her position — excluded from executive meetings she previously attended, conversations with board members and access to group calendars, the lawsuit said.

Shoemaker said she learned of a conversation in November — six months later — where Bendapudi expressed her "continuing anger" that Shoemaker reported the extortion to law enforcement and "wished it had been dealt with internally."

On Nov. 28, 2021, Angela Curry, general counsel for Louisville, met with Shoemaker to discuss a reduction in responsibilities and salary paid from the counsel's office.

"President Bendapudi’s continued displeasure with [Shoemaker] is the cause of her being frozen-out from her job responsibilities from March through November 2021, and the contempt Bendapudi and Smith displayed as a result of Plaintiff’s actions were reflected by Angela Curry’s treatment of her," the lawsuit said.

Shoemaker filed an internal whistleblower retaliation complaint on Dec. 2, 2021, which was "never investigated" by Louisville — despite "multiple attempts" Shoemaker made to inquire about the status. She filed after being offered a job with Miami University on Nov. 30, which she ultimately accepted.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Bendapudi was announced as Penn State's next president following Shoemaker's demotion, according to the lawsuit

Matt Schuyler, chair of Penn State's Board of Trustees, said "we would not comment on a University of Louisville lawsuit."

"The Board of Trustees has complete confidence in the leadership of President Bendapudi and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Michael Wade Smith," Schuyler said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges two counts of violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act and once count of retaliating against a participant in a legal process.

Shoemaker is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit, and is represented by Hans Poppe of the Poppe Law Firm.

"As a result of defendants’ retaliation against [Shoemaker], she was forced out of her employment with UofL on behalf of ULAA, lost two terms of sabbatical pay, incurred relocation costs, and suffered mental and emotional anguish by relocating away from her family and the UofL community where she had spent the better part of her life and career," the lawsuit said.

