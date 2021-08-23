For students looking for a place to put their dorm key while walking to and from classes, a Penn State student created the Keyper phone wallet.

Keyper, a startup business co-founded by recent Penn State economics graduate Ezra Gershanok, has become more popular in the silicone phone wallet industry since winning $25,000 in the 2020 Inc.U Competition.

The phone wallet, which features the traditional card slots as well as a special place to hold a key, won the “Shark Tank”-style competition aired on WPSU-TV hosted by the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program.

Gershanok said through a partnership with Jardine Associates that began this spring, Keyper has been given the licensing to use collegiate logos.

“Jardine sells all types of products, and they put college logos on these products and then distribute them to independent bookstores as well as Barnes and Noble-operated bookstores,” Gershanok said.

Because Jardine Associates has the rights to any collegiate logo, Gershanok said this partnership was crucial to the growth Keyper has been experiencing. The company has allowed Keyper to expand to 43 institutions, according to Gershanok.

With the $25,000 winnings from the Inc.U competition, Keyper was able to pay to apply for a utility patent. If accepted, no other company would be able to put a key holder on the back of a silicone phone wallet except for Keyper.

Keyper purchased “nearly 40,000” phone wallets for the back-to-school rush this fall with the earnings from the competition, according to Gershanok.

“[The Inc.U competition] gave us confidence that this could be a real thing and there was no reason that this shouldn’t be in bookstores across the country,” Gershanok said.

Golda Gershanok, a senior at Georgia Tech and Gershanok’s sister, described her role in Keyper as “a communication point between all four [of the members of the startup].” She said she believes Keyper is in a “very different place” than last year.

“We have the logos for all of the major universities,” Golda said. “Since we have the logos, our online store has been popping off.”

Jacob Halbert, co-founder of Keyper and a senior at the University of Michigan, helps with the design of the products and the manufacturing with his background in mechanical engineering and computer science.

In addition to the grant earned at the Inc.U competition, Halbert said Keyper gained mentorship from Lou Childs, the founder of SlumberPod.

“She’s provided invaluable guidance and support for us,” Halbert said. “Seeing that someone believed in us was a second wind.”

Halbert said he reflected on the journey of Keyper and said he’s “learned a lot” by bringing this idea to life, and it’s been “a lot of fun.”

“I’ve been lucky to have the opportunity to work with [the Keyper team] and for us to all learn from each other,” Halbert said.

Rayna Recht, head of marketing for Keyper and senior at Tulane University, handles social media accounts, blog posts and outreach to Keyper’s consumers. Throughout the pandemic, Recht led a research effort into Keyper’s consumers.

“Where we thought [our customers] were students coming from Instagram, we were wrong,” Recht said. “It was actually parents in university Facebook groups.”

Recht said Keyper started parental incentives for posting in university parent Facebook groups for an opportunity to win a free Keyper phone wallet. Recht said Keyper saw “a boom in sales” after posting in the groups.

Ezra Gershanok said he’s “grateful” to the Penn State alumni community for helping “build exposure” and help him “grow up with business.”

“I want to express gratitude for the Penn State community because we certainly would not be here had it not been for all the people at Penn State that believed in us.”

