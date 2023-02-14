Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Professor Walter Middlebrook was selected as a 2023 inductee into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

According to its mission statement, the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame was established to recognize those who have advanced the legacy of a free and responsible press and who have inspired others to improve the quality of the profession.

Middlebrook joined Bellisario’s journalism faculty in the 2020-21 academic year and is now the Foster Professor of Practice, according to a release.

He has previously worked at several news organizations, including the Minneapolis Star, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch, New York Newsday, The New York Times, USA Today and The Detroit News, according to his LinkedIn.

Middlebrook has also earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2018, a Distinguished Alumni Award from Boston University in 2015 and the Spirit of Diversity Award from Wayne State University in 2010, the release said.

Middlebrook is being honored by the hall of fame as an editor, recruiter and professor. He will be formally honored in April.

Editor’s Note: Walter Middlebrook is a member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.

