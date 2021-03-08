Penn State Dickinson Law hosted Jasmine Rand to share her experience as an attorney in a virtual event called “Oppression of Equality: Being the Only Women in the Room" on Monday — International Women's Day.

Rand is an attorney for the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown families, as well as an international legal and media strategist for the George Floyd legal team.

In her presentation, Rand spoke of her accomplishments but focused on the journey to becoming the attorney she is today. She stated that she wants to be judged based on the times where she failed and got back up again.

"I went from being not smart enough to be accepted to law school to a few years later being an annual professor teaching law at Harvard," Rand said.

She urged listeners to always be persistent and to always find an alternate way around every obstacle. According to Rand, doing so follows the path to becoming a real leader.

"Leadership and courage cannot happen in the absence of fear," Rand said.

In an earlier stage in her career, Rand said the verdict of "not guilty" in the Trayvon Martin case "wrapped her to her core" and made her question her purpose as an attorney.

She said she still has support from Martin's mother following her loss.

Rand also spoke about her experiences on the George Floyd legal team and what the team is currently undertaking on the international stage.

She said she became involved with the International Commission of Inquiry, which works toward combatting international human rights violations and systemic racism.

"I believe in speaking positive affirmations into existence, and from the time I was young, I had envisioned myself working in these situations," Rand said of her experiences.

Rand also spoke about some of the recent projects she has been working on, including The Future of Justice, an organization she and fellow attorney Benjamin Crump founded recently. The Future of Justice will work to combat racism and promote equality in every aspect of societal systems, including the legal and education systems in America.

Throughout the virtual event, users were able to use the Zoom chat feature to send questions and comments to Rand.

"I think Ms. Rand has shattered nearly every excuse I've ever made in my career," Alexis Tahinci wrote in the chat.

Following a brief Q&A, Rand spoke about what it means to be a woman in leadership positions.

"The dreams I had as a girl are now the visions I have as a woman, and I can project where I want to be in the future," Rand said.

She discussed her experiences with male attorneys, emphasizing the way they will sometimes not acknowledge her ideas about cases but then restate the same ideas and be lauded for their wit.

Rand also explained her outfit choices as a woman in the legal field.

"Why did I not feel comfortable dressing in my own skin to meet with the female Dean of Harvard Law?" Rand asked.

Rand said she designs bikinis and is in the process of publishing a children's book in addition to her legal work.

At the end of her presentation, she explained the struggles of wanting to be a mother in her career path.

Rand started her own law firm, where she will give legal advice and daycare options to mothers, and she said she wants these concepts to be normalized in all firms.

"Don't let someone else — a man or woman — ever define what it means to be a woman to you."

