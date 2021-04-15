Rachel Kronyak said she knew she wanted to study space at Penn State. She may not have anticipated, however, that she would be driving a rover on Mars — only two years after getting her Ph.D.

Kronyak graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a degree in geobiology before continuing her education at the University of Tennessee.

“I knew I liked planets and space, but I had no idea what I wanted to do or how to make a career out of that,” Kronyak said.

Kronyak was “interested in searching for life in the universe” at Penn State and started her work in research labs on campus during her undergraduate years.

According to Kronyak, her research work in the lab was what inspired her to go to graduate school and work for NASA.

“It’s all about connections for me,” Kronyak said, adding that she had a “natural evolution from grad school to working at NASA” because of her existing connections with Penn State alumni.

Her lab work was done with Christopher House, her research adviser and a geology professor at the university.

“She was really very dedicated to astrobiological questions and really wanted to get into planetary science,” House said. “In many ways, I could see that she was driven to do NASA-related things.”

According to House, he continued to work with Kronyak after Penn State on the Curiosity rover at NASA when Kronyak was a graduate student at UT.

Curiosity was “able to identify environments that would have been livable to microorganisms in the past,” according to Kronyak.

“It’s remarkable that she formed her own path and it worked out... she’s now driving a rover on Mars and hoping not to run into a ditch,” House said.

Kronyak said she worked with Penn State alumni during graduate school in NASA internships, as well.

Alexander Pavlov, a 2001 Penn State graduate of geosciences and atmospheric sciences, was Kronyak’s NASA internship advisor at the Goddard Space Flight Center while she was in graduate school.

According to Pavlov, Kronyak was studying astrobiology and the possibility of survival of microbes on Mars.

“She always liked Mars, you can tell,” Pavlov said.

Pavlov said many interns get frustrated when their research is not going according to plan, but Kronyak would “keep going no matter what.”

Others who have worked with Kronyak had similar remarks about her work ethic as a student.

Timothy White is a research professor at Penn State who taught a scuba diving course that Kronyak took before becoming one of his teaching assistants.

“Succeeding in science in general as a researcher is very challenging,” White said. “[Focusing] on planetary geology means you need to be all that much better at what you do.”

Kronyak did succeed — calling herself a “jack of all trades” on the Mars 2020 Mission Perseverance rover that she is currently a part of.

Perseverance launched during summer 2020 and just landed in February, according to Kronyak.

Kronyak is the operations systems engineer on the mission, working in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA. According to Kronyak, her job entails “[putting] together a sequence of commands that gets sent to the rover every single day.”

“I get to work with engineers and scientists and translate both of those to things that the rover is going to do every single day,” Kronyak said.

According to Kronyak, the “incredible” mission’s objective is to “look for signs of ancient life in rocks at [the] landing site.”

The mission also hopes to eventually bring Mars samples back to Earth, which Kronyak said is “extra exciting.”

Kronyak lives in Pasadena, California, and has just been able to start returning to in-person work at JPL after having to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kronyak said working at JPL has been her “dream job.”

“My favorite part about the Perseverance rover is being part of a team larger than any individual person — operating a rover of this scale on Mars takes an absolute army to do,” Kronyak said.

Although Kronyak works “crazy overnight shifts” and the job is “not easy,” she said her and her teammates’ jobs “are pretty darn cool.”

