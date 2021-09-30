On Sept. 19, Penn State reported its 11th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester via University Park-issued Timely Warnings — all of which occurred within four weeks of classes.

Student Sonika Kohli said she believes there’s “a lot more to the story” than what Timely Warnings are telling.

“The amount [of Timely Warnings] we have gotten in these past few [weeks] has been overwhelming,” Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said, “[but] this is just a minority of the cases that are really happening.”

Penn State President Eric Barron announced in 2014 the creation of a Task Force on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment intended to conduct regular surveys every three years on the climate of sexual assault at the university.

According to the university-wide survey data released from the 2015 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey, approximately 86.5% of undergraduates who told someone about their assault chose to tell a close friend, 68.6% told a roommate, 2.6% told campus or local police and 3.3% reported the incident to Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response.

However, there are countless other cases of sexual violence that remain unreported, Kohli said.

Kohli, head chair of the Schreyer Honors College Gender Equity Coalition, said she believes this survey and others like it “assess the true prevalence of sexual violence on campus,” but the 2018 report had not been publicly released, and there had allegedly been no public comment about a survey in 2021 prior to Sept. 20.

The Gender Equity Coalition released a letter Sept. 6 addressed to Damon Sims, vice president of Student Affairs at Penn State, urging the university to release the results of the 2018 survey by Oct. 1 and commit to conducting future surveys.

“Students’ inability to access basic data about the prevalence of sexual misconduct at Penn State — data that Penn State already committed to compile and release — indicates that Penn State’s 2015 commitments lacked the institutional support and long-term implementation plan to make them more than a positive-publicity effort,” the letter, which garnered 686 signatures, said.

“Policy informed by data is so important, and we don’t have that,” Kholi said, “which is why the survey results are so important.”

Penn State then released the results of its 2018 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey on Sept. 20, revealing approximately 19% of undergraduates and 7.1% of graduate/professional students at University Park have been subject to at least one instance or attempt of sexual assault — an increase of less than 1% from the 2015 survey.

“Distribution of the results from the 2018 survey were delayed due to staffing limitations during the analysis of data for all campuses, as well as unforeseen disruptions based on critical COVID-19-related needs,” Penn State said in a release.

The 2018 survey collected data from a “representative sample” of 8,620 students — undergraduate and graduate — at 23 of Penn State’s 24 locations, the release said, and the undergraduate and graduate response rates were 25.6% and 41.1%, respectively.

The survey was “anonymous, voluntary and completed electronically,” according to the release.

“The university is deeply committed to creating and sustaining a safe and supportive campus climate that leaves no room for sexual assault or harassment and holds accountable those who violate this fundamental expectation,” Sims said in a statement. “We are determined to establish and maintain a safe and supportive environment in concert with the students, faculty and staff of Penn State.”

Penn State said it intends to hold a town hall meeting later this semester to discuss progress on and commitment to issues relating to sexual violence, and it will conduct its next university-wide sexual misconduct climate survey in spring 2022.

It is impossible to equate more Timely Warnings to an increase in cases of sexual assault on Penn State’s campus, Kohli said, and to that end, she said she doesn’t believe encouraging increased reporting will decrease sexual violence.

“I’ve noticed that people don’t realize how much of a problem sexual violence is [at Penn State],” Kohli said. “There’s this misconception that it’s not my problem until it happens to me.”

Kohli said she believes Penn Staters should “empower” those who decide to report incidents but “always keep in mind the many who don’t,” referencing incidents downtown in apartments or fraternities not reported through Timely Warnings.

The only way on-campus and off-campus incidents can be viewed holistically is through updated sexual misconduct survey data, Kohli said.

“Just from my intuition, I would assume that rates of sexual violence are really high [downtown],” Kohli said. “I think it would be… really interesting when the data is released because the campus climate survey surveys all students — not just on campus. It’s been kind of swept under the rug [and] ignored.”

However, Kohli said she believes Penn State has “always” had high rates of sexual violence even though it seems a lot worse this fall.

Sims said while the rates of sexual assaults reported through Timely Warnings have been “largely consistent” with those in pre-coronavirus times, Penn State “must expect the number of reported offenses to decline.”

“For too long, these offenses have been underreported, and we must continue to encourage those harmed in these ways to report these offenses,” Sims said in a statement. “Our many efforts to mitigate and prevent sexual misconduct in our community should result in a decline in the number of reported incidents and Timely Warnings, and anything short of that outcome must remain unacceptable to us.”

The beginning of the fall semester until Thanksgiving break is historically known as the “red zone” because statistically higher instances of sexual assault are reported within that time frame, but Kohli said this fall has been dubbed a “double red zone” due to the coronavirus pandemic hightening already-present issues.

“This year, it’s even worse because you have second-year students who might not have been on campus,” Kohli said. “[There’s a] desperation to get back to going to do things.”

Lahari Peruri co-founded and is the president of Lotus at Penn State, a student organization that advocates against sexual misconduct within BIPOC — or Black, Indigenous and people of color — communities on campus and seeks to expand reporting resources to accommodate people of color.

Peruri (senior-biobehavioral health) said she believes sexual violence is an intersectional issue and has to deal with race and gender.

“From a BIPOC perspective, if there’s already distrust in the issues… if we do go forward with reporting, is there stability in that?” Peruri said. “When you go through Penn State’s reporting systems, it’s almost like you’re reliving your traumas over and over again.”

Penn State said in a release “racial identity” wasn’t analyzed within the “first iteration” of the sexual misconduct climate surveys, but Student Affairs Research and Assessment intends to continue analyzing the reported data “to determine any differential impact based on race and ethnicity.”

“The data within the 2018 report is intended to align and parallel in structure with the 2015 data report; however, we recognize the importance of analyzing the perceptions and experiences around sexual misconduct at Penn State through a variety of demographic metrics, including racial identity,” Adam Christensen, director of Student Affairs Research and Assessment, said in a statement.

“As a university and global community, we continue to evolve in these areas, and much has changed since 2018 that we will need to address moving forward.”

The 2022 survey and report intends to highlight additional voices and experiences, the release said.

Any policies made regarding sexual violence should consider the opinions and work of BIPOC advocacy leaders on campus “who are continuing to do the work.”

Sarabeth Bowmaster said she believes the Timely Warnings reported recently have been “disturbing and disappointing.”

“[It’s] disturbing in the fact that this shouldn't be happening,” Bowmaster (junior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) said. “We preach that we are an inclusive, safe environment, yet so many students are being put at risk.”

“We continue to urge individuals to report these crimes, however, we know that no matter what step a survivor takes — it’s never easy and reporting can be extremely difficult,” Sims said in a statement. “It is up to the reporter on what information they want to share, and how much.”

While Kohli said she believes Timely Warnings are “definitely necessary,” she said she believes the rhetoric used by the university to communicate the information “is not the best.”

“Why is it called forcible sex offense?” Kohli said. “[It] perpetuates this rape myth that there needs to be a struggle… It doesn’t really speak to the wide range of acts of sexual violence.”

According to Sims, the terminology “forcible sex offense” comes from preexising law enforcement terminology originally meant to “signify the act was committed without consent.”

This rhetoric, Kohli said, could serve to diminish students’ personal experiences by leading them to believe theirs “wasn’t as bad” as someone else who reported, and they shouldn’t “make a big deal” out of theirs.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety “is aware that words matter,” Sims said, and it is “always willing to consider feedback” to improve the reporting process and better support survivors.

“The reporting process is not easy,” Kohli said. “It’s a lot of a mental and emotional burden for whoever decides to go through with it.”

Most of the time, Kohli said, the perpetrator is known to the survivor, and the instance is a “non-consensual act,” which is why the rhetoric of forcible sex offense “doesn’t compute” with her.

Timely Warnings can be seen in both lights, Peruri said — why Penn Staters want more details and why survivors wouldn’t want their information readily available — but she “can’t really say” whether the process is effective.

Bowmaster, who works as a peer education student staff member at the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said she believes because of legal reasons, the university can’t make the Timely Warnings as specific as they need to be.

Peruri said she believes there is a “very big lack” of cultural competency and emphasized the need for counselors to be able to accommodate BIPOC students in this way following instances of sexual violence.

“What are we doing besides the Timely Warnings?” Peruri said. “Are there any steps being taken to change the amount of incidents that are happening?”

Penn State’s Gender Equity Center is hiring a full-time survivor advocate to back students who have experienced any form of sexual violence and a full-time education and outreach coordinator. A student advisory committee was formed to work with the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, Title IX office and Student Affairs Research and Assessment office as well, Sims said.

“We sometimes worry that our institutional obligation under federal law to issue Timely Warnings may mislead those students and others into thinking that these emailed warnings are the sum of our efforts to combat sexual misconduct,” Sims said in a statement. “The formality and uniformity of each Timely Warning can belie the earnestness, persistence and sincerity of the university's commitment to this purpose.”

There is a “lack of real action,” Bowmaster said, when it comes to the university’s handlings of instances of sexual violence.

“I think that Timely Warnings are important because I do think we need to know things… but I also think that there is so much that isn’t being done,” Bowmaster said.

Bowmaster said she helps with Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response through a student advisory group through the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and said she believes the reporting process requires a lot of emotional effort and isn’t made “easy” or “transparent enough” for students.

“Students may refrain because it’s such a strenuous, scary process that takes so long,” Bowmaster, who also has done research relating to sexual assault and masculinity, said. “Especially after something like that happens to you, being expected to jump through those hoops after that happened is so grueling — while also trying to recover and [be] a person [and] student.”

Peer pressure and power, Kohli said, “trickles into all aspects of sexual violence,” and she said she believes Penn State’s party culture “definitely” plays into the prevalence of sexual violence.

“When you set up these hierarchies with frats or sororities,” Peruri said, “[it] makes way for people to have power in ways that they maybe should not have as a college student.”

Peruri said she believes “a lot” of the incidents happen at fraternities and a lot of politics go into the structure of those institutions.

“It’s so hard to hold people accountable — students in greek life for example, like student leaders and students in power in those institutions — because they’re so celebrated… and revered in Penn State culture,” Kohli said. “They’re the cool kids, they have a lot of social power, and I think it can be hard to combat that unless you’re doing that at an institutional level.”

Kohli spoke to the historical significance of greek life in Penn State’s culture.

“These toxic institutions have such a history in Penn State, and they’re so deeply ingrained that they’re just powerful entities,” Kohli said. “They’re just unablers of sexual violence or at the very least bystanders

Kohli said she believes Penn State could better empower student leaders who are experts on this topic and suggested creating a “diverse team” of stakeholders to come up with a “more effective and less triggering way” to communicate.

“The more important question when you’re thinking about how to support survivors of sexual violence is how can Penn State offer resources that speak to all of its various students from all of its various backgrounds,” Kohli said.

Sexual violence concerns are not unique to the university, Kohli said — issues are exhibited on college campuses nationwide.

“This isn’t something that’s going to go away,” Kohli said. “This is something that affects everyone.”

Kohli said she believes it would take a lot of effort from Penn State to make “substantial” change.

“We only know about the issue when it comes to a point where there needs to be exposure, coverage of it,” Peruri said. “Universities tend to want to hide that these instances are happening… I just think the way that it’s handled is how we end up knowing about it.”

Sims said while there is no one solution to the “vexing issue” of sexual violence, ultimately, the sole person responsible for sexual violence is the perpetrator — who can face “a range of sanctions” including expulsion if the act is reported through Penn State.

“Survivors of sexual assault are entitled to receive the full range of resources and support services the university has to offer, and each of us is responsible for creating a safe environment for our campus community — one that is built on a culture of respect, free from the threat of sexual violence,” Sims said in a statement.

Peruri gave advice to fellow student advocates and encouraged those taking issues seriously to “keep doing the work.”

“Advocacy is not this beautiful fun thing that we do,” Peruri said. “There are students that need us even if we don’t get to meet them… and we continue to politicize these issues as if it’s not human lives being affected.”

Kohli said she believes Penn Staters should do their best to empower anyone who approaches them with personal stories of sexual violence experiences.

“Someone may not report, but [that] shouldn’t stop them from talking to someone they trust,” Kohli said. “Just because people are reporting more, that doesn’t make their experience any more valid than someone who isn’t.”

