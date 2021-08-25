As Penn State students kick off the fall semester with a return to in-person learning, many said they’re glad to be back — especially since online learning is largely behind them.

River Terry said he has enjoyed the return to in-person settings. Terry (junior-biology) didn’t like online learning because he was unable to “grasp” concepts over Zoom, and he said he believes the return to in person will help him improve his learning.

“I think that looking at a screen and trying to pay attention is a lot harder than being in person and looking at the person involved,” Terry said.

And, Andrew Walker said he believes being in person will allow him to get more out of his chemistry labs.

Walker (junior-forensic science) said the work for his major is more hands-on — completing the online labs was difficult.

“You can’t really mix chemicals online,” Walker said.

Lauren Carragher said she believes the transition back to in-person learning is a “good adjustment.”

Yet, Carragher (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said she is concerned the in-person setting “won’t last for long,” referencing the delta variant and whether faculty members want to teach in person or via Zoom.

Rachel Soccio said she feels more comfortable in person. Soccio (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said she believes it’s easier to “read the room” and ask questions face-to-face as opposed to raising her hand on Zoom.

Soccio said the shift back to in person was an adjustment but one “not as big” as students think.

“It seems kind of scary, but then you get in there and you’re like, ‘OK this actually isn’t that bad,’” Soccio said.

“I love it,” Regan Handley said about the return to in-person learning.

Handley (junior-secondary education) only had a semester and a half of in-person learning before the switch to online — she said she prefers being in the classroom.

“As someone who’s going to be a teacher, I can definitely see the differences in attentiveness,” Handley said.

Nathan McCarraher said his grades “plummeted” during the initial online switch, and he’s excited to return in person so he can “actually learn something this time.”

McCarraher (junior-mechanical engineering) said during the online learning period, he was unable to do some of the work he needed to because of technical capabilities — his computer wasn’t “as powerful.”

Some students have a hopeful outlook on the upcoming semester, such as Allison Melendez, who said she’s excited for the opportunities that come with the fall semester.

“I thought it was really nice,” Melendez (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “I thought it was a lot easier to stay focused and pay attention. And it was also fun seeing more people than usual.”

Andrew Monteagudo said it “feels great to be back in person” but found it difficult to communicate with people since there was a prolonged period of time he didn’t interact in a classroom.

Still, Monteagudo (freshman-nursing) said he is optimistic for this semester and the new beginnings that come therein.

“It’s a fresh start, so I’m pretty comfortable now,” Monteagudo said.

Paige Watson said she was excited to go to class and get a “real experience” with the in-person setting.

Watson (sophomore-computational math) said she already feels like she’s focusing better in her in-person classes than she did online. She said she believes it was easier to “slack off” during online learning.

“I think the biggest culture shock was seeing so many people because last year — no one was on campus,” Watson said. “Walking around, you really didn’t see that many people, and [now] the [HUB-Robeson Center] is full of people.”

