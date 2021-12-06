‘It’s been a lot of fun’ | Penn State intramural flag football players reflect on fall season

For many Penn State students, mid-October was a hectic time, but for others, intramural flag football helped break up the pace of schoolwork.

Flag football is finishing up its season, as teams move into the playoffs and, eventually, the finals.

“I would like to keep winning,” Emory Bewley, a first-time player on the Block&Bridle Club’s team, said. “But I think just to keep having fun and playing as a team would be great.”

Bewley (freshman-animal science) said her favorite part of playing intramural flag football this year was “taking a couple hours away from school to relax and have fun.”

However, “playing in the cold,” Bewley said, is a challenge as time progresses.

Another player, Lisa Cappello, said the most difficult part of flag football was “understanding the different rules,” and sometimes the referees are “a bit contradicting,” but besides that, “it’s been a lot of fun.”

“I decided to try flag football just because I never played it before and a lot of my friends were involved with it, so I thought it would be a fun opportunity to just play,” Cappello (freshman-marketing) said.

Cappello participated on the Atlas Foosball team in the co-rec league. She said her team practiced and played a game about once a week during the fall.

Shelby Bauer spent the fall participating as both a captain and sports official, who has responsibilities for enforcing rules on the field.

“I thought it was a great opportunity because I enjoy refeering sports, and I love football,” Bauer (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I just kind of fell into the job, and I loved every day. I’m at a point now where I’m experienced… and I enjoy helping to teach other people the job.”

Bauer said there are three positions sports officials can hold during a flag football game.

One position is a referee, who announces penalties, keeps track of yardage and downs, and sets ball marks, another is a line judge, who is positioned to watch the game at the line of scrimmage, and last, a back judge, who is farthest behind the play and watches both the game and the clock.

During playoffs, Bauer said an extra field judge is present, who stands 10 yards downfield and has a combination of the line and back judges’ responsibilities.

“It’s a lot of fun because, as an engineering major, I’m very detail oriented, so I enjoy learning the rules,” Bauer said. “My hope is that I get to referee and be in that position for my last games because I am graduating here in a month.”

Fozan Salim was a co-captain on the same team as Bauer this season — Bust Mode After Dark — in IM open league.

Salim (senior) said he joined because he likes physical activity, watching football and thought it would be fun to play with some friends.

His favorite part of playing, he said, is “the camaraderie” and “getting to know others better.”

“It was a fun experience overall and a good way to meet new people,” Salim said. “It’s always fun to just be active.”

Cappello agreed and encouraged others to “just try — even if you don’t know what you’re doing” because it’s a “great opportunity to make some friends.”

However, players like Bauer said there are some regulations players have to follow, such as not wearing pants or sweatshirts with pockets because of safety reasons.

Bewley said “it gets super intense really fast,” but she’s “super competitive,” so she enjoys it.

Although the fall season is coming to a close, Bauer said flag football has a smaller, four-on-four league in the spring for the open and co-rec leagues.

