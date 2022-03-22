For some Penn State students, like Jonathan Houser, the university’s decision to make masks optional in all indoor spaces was a “long-delayed decision,” and personal choice should remain constant.

On Tuesday, Penn State announced students will no longer be required to wear masks in the classroom and other indoor spaces, and due to a high vaccination rate within the community of students and staff, as well as a low positivity rate, unvaccinated students, faculty and staff are no longer required to get tested weekly.

On March 4, Penn State announced students would no longer have to wear masks in certain indoor places like gyms, the HUB-Robeson Center and common areas, but the requirement still stood within classrooms

“I'm happy about it. I’d say it's about time. If you want to wear it you can, but I don’t think it should be forced anymore,” Houser (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I think the majority of people are happy about it and will agree with me.”

Aidan Onest said he shares the same view as Houser and believes it’s “fine” for Penn State to make a “firm” stance one way or the other.

“I'm fine with the new rules. Honestly, I think it's a little overdue,” Onest (senior-international relations) said. “For the first masking reduction, having masks optional in public spaces kind of felt like it was really intermediate — like they didn't really want to take a firm stance on either ‘yes’ masks or ‘no’ masks.”

For Anna Abrahams, the decision from the university is a more expected one, and she said she wasn’t surprised by the new rules based on the national trend of other schools.

“I think most people have been waiting for this for a while and are probably excited to not have to wear masks,” Abrahams (junior-kinesiology) said. “I think there are probably a few students who will be a little hesitant to take off masks, but I think most people are excited.”

Even though Colby Stuercke said he agrees when it comes to being in favor of not having to wear masks, he said he believes some students might not have the same reaction.

“I think most of the people don't really care about wearing masks,” Stuercke (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “I don't think it's going to affect much, but there's probably gonna be some people who are upset about it.”

However, for Jamie Castner, she said the student body will be “happy” with the new mask ruling and believes people will adjust.

“I think students are going to be happy with this because no one really wants to wear the masks, but we do what we have to,” Castner (junior-criminology) said.

Lexi Kiesewetter said she has trust in the university and maintains that it's on the students to be respectful — especially with the new rules in place.

Kiesewetter said people “need to respect” the university’s decision because she believes administration knows “what they’re doing.”

“I think it's gonna be a change, especially for the people that live here, obviously,” Kiesewetter (junior-education) said. “It’s a big university, and a lot of people are coming from different places.”

