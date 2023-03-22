Over one billion Muslims around the world will begin daily fasts to observe the holy month of Ramadan this week.

In State College, the Penn State Muslim Students’ Association is preparing events and fundraisers to help Muslim students fulfill their religious responsibilities for Ramadan.

MSA’s social media chair, Maryam Abdelaal, said MSA is “trying to raise funds for Ramadan,” so it can organize free iftars for all Muslim students on campus. The iftars will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Frizzell Room of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

Iftar is the evening meal during which Muslims break their daily fast.

“It’s a nice way of bringing all the Muslims together during Ramadan,” Abdelaal (junior-biomedical engineering) said, “especially [since] everybody’s away from home.”

As the outreach chair for MSA, Ma’az Zaman said he “looks forward to [Ramadan] every single year.”

“We would go to the [mosque] every single day for prayers, and it was a great time to connect with the community,” Zaman (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

He described the Ramadan fast as “challenging but rewarding,” noting that one of the “happiest moments” is “when [they] break [their] fast.”

Zaman said he would appreciate a larger prayer area for Muslims in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, though.

To encourage connecting with the Penn State Muslim community, MSA will host Taraweeh every night during Ramadan in the Frizzell Room of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, according to MSA’s Instagram account.

Taraweeh prayers require reading long portions of the Quran.

“During the holiday, it’s good to be with family,” Abdelaal said, “so we want to create that similar family feel.”

This year, MSA is trying to make its Ramadan fundraisers more fun, Abdelaal said.

To do so, the group has created a bingo board of different challenges members will complete and post on social media after receiving individual donations.

“We have options,” Abdelaal said. “For $10, you can pie a board member in the face, and we [will] post it on our [Instagram] story.”

Zaman said MSA is hoping to provide “food” and “a space” where Muslims can “pray together, talk about Ramadan and really build that brotherhood and sisterhood.”

“We love it,” Zaman said. “Whoever can donate, we appreciate [any] money.”

Balancing education and religion

Since attending Penn State, Abdelaal said she’s had mixed experiences as a Muslim student.

“Being a Muslim on campus can be a little overwhelming, especially during the holidays,” Abdelaal said.

She said any Muslim who has been in “any Muslim country” understands the presence of “the holiday spirit” during Ramadan.

“When you spend it here, you don’t really feel that holiday spirit,” Abdelaal said.

With a large population of the Penn State Muslim community being international students, she said it’s important to ensure “all Muslims on campus get to have that experience” and “feel at home away from home.” One way to encourage the welcoming feeling, Abdelaal said, is by posting on social media.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

How did international Penn State students spend their spring break? While some Penn State students went home for spring break, many international students didn’…

“Make Muslims feel at home during the holidays, let them know: Ramadan Kareem for all Muslims on campus,” Abdelaal said. “That’s the bare minimum.”

Last Ramadan, Abdelaal said she reached out to MSA’s Instagram account after noticing the account “did not post greeting Muslims about Ramandan.”

“I was shocked,” Abdelaal said.

By the time Ramadan concluded, Abdelaal said MSA’s account never acknowledged her message.

However, Abdelaal said Penn State students “are doing a great job.”

“I've met a lot of Penn State students who are very educated about Islam,” Abdelaal said. “They don't need you to explain yourself a lot. When you say, ‘Hey, pork is haram for us’ or ‘We can’t eat it,’ they already know.”

To Abdelaal, the little things “mean a lot.”

“You don't need to know everything about Islam,” Abdelaal said, “but the little things, perhaps like what is haram.”

One of the “little things” includes knowing the dates of Ramadan.

Abdelaal said Ramadan 2022 occurred from April 1 through May 1, which overlapped with some midterms and finals.

“Muslims fast from dawn to sunset,” Abdelaal said. “We had to fast, and that could be a little tiring with studying for finals.”

After Ramadan, Muslims hold festivities for Eid al-Fitr to celebrate the end of a month of fasting.

“That fell on the first day of exams,” Abdelaal said. “So people, instead of celebrating, prayed that prayer for the holiday and then went straight to exams.”

Last year, member of MSA Arman Ahmad had final exams “immediately after Ramadan ended,” he said.

Despite being eligible to move his exams, Ahmad (junior-biology and kinesiology) said moving them would have prevented him from celebrating Eid with his family.

“It's a little unreasonable to do that,” Ahmad said.

This year, Ahmad has a midterm exam the night before Eid.

Ahmad said he asked his professor to take the exam at another date but was told the professor “needs to get that approved.”

“I'm not sure if I'll be able to go visit my family,” Ahmad said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State announces parking guidelines for upcoming Kenny Chesney concert Penn State announced they will change parking guidelines for the Kenny Chesney concert this …

Ahmad said while some professors are “lenient,” he wishes professors “could do something more about that.”

Ahmad said he knows this from personal experience. Last spring, he had a weekly lab from 6-9 p.m.

“My [teacher’s assistant] would not let me leave during it,” Ahmad said. “They said you can't eat during the lab even if you were to leave the room.”

Ahmad said his only options were to wait until 9 p.m. to eat or say he was going to the bathroom and then “grab a granola bar and take a few bites.” He said the semester was nearly over by the time his complaints were heard.

“We are supposed to be able to adapt and not let it affect our day too much in terms of school or exams,” Ahmad said, “but it would be nice” if professors and TAs knew “that students will be fasting during Ramadan, and they break their fast at sunset.”

He asked professors to consider allowing Muslim students to “leave class for a few minutes to go break their fast and pray,” which Ahmad said would take “no more than 10 minutes.”

Ahmad also asked professors to consider moving exam times for Muslim students during Ramadan. After “sunset, we're free,” Ahmad said.

Despite his complaints, he said Penn State is “actually improving.”

“Everything else,” Ahmad said, “they accommodate really well.”

Ahmad said it’s “really nice” that Penn State will offer halal food in the Pollock dining hall for both the sunrise and sunset meals during Ramadan.

“Students who are freshmen have never actually had to make those meals in the early morning on their own,” Ahmad said, “so [offering] that helps them ease into it and not really obstruct their daily lives.”

Although Abdelaal said she understands Ramadan is “a whole month” and “it’s difficult to change the schedule,” she said “it would be nice” if the university let Muslim students know that taking a break during Ramadan is a welcomed and accepted excuse.

In the past, Abdelaal said she didn’t feel as though the administration was as respectful as the university could have been regarding Muslim students during Ramadan.

“Everyone should get to celebrate at least their holiday,” Abdelaal said.

Religious communities and differing interactions

Despite observing a different religion, Abdelaal said she has had “nice interaction” with Penn State’s Christian preachers.

When Abdelaal observed situations of students “yelling” at preachers, she said she went up to a preacher and “let them know that we’re sorry for this behavior and hope [they] feel safe here.”

However, that behavior has not always been reciprocated to Abdelaal.

She said other preachers she’s met have been “aggressive” when she’s passing.

She said they “change their speech” to be “about [her] religion,” telling her: “If you think your religion will save you, you're wrong.”

Abdelaal said Penn State can help by “actively preventing” instances like these.

While she said she respects the preachers and their rights to free speech, she believes there should be a way to stop preachers who become hostile toward students.

For Zaman, since this will be his first Ramadan away from home, he’s still looking forward to “being able to connect with other Muslims in the community.”

“While I’m sad about not being able to spend it with my family,” Zaman said, “I’m still excited that I’ll be able to be with a new community and have a completely different experience.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Advocate Penn State announces Capital Day On Campus event in April Advocate Penn State announced it will host Capital Day On Campus April 14 from noon to 4 p.m…