While most Penn State students were transitioning back to in-person classes in mid-February, some students from Texas couldn’t even log into their Zoom classes.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning, and on Monday, Feb. 15, Penn State students began their first day of in-person classes for the spring semester.

Antonio Buerkert said he decided to stay home for another semester this year due to the “uncertainties” of the pandemic. Buerkert (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said he was still adjusting to “Zoom University” when the storm hit his home in southeast Texas.

“It was like throwing a wrench into the plan,” Buerkert said. “I had so much momentum going into the week, but then that Monday morning, I wasn’t able to get into Zoom [to] do anything.”

With the power outages across the state, Buerkert said that only having 15 hours of no power “was actually pretty good” compared to other areas in the state.

“We aren’t used to snow at all. Sure, we’ll get some ice on the ground, and some light snow on our cars, but never like the way it was that week,” he said.

Buerkert said waking up to see snow outside of his window reminded him of being back in State College.

“It was literally a throwback to last February when I would look out the window in my dorm and see a sheet of snow on the ground,” Buerkert said. “I was like, ‘Wait a second. This looks weird. I’m in Texas, not Penn State.’”

Buerkert said he realized it was actually colder in Texas than it was in State College. On Feb. 14, local Texas news coverage found the high was only 14 degrees while the high in State College was 32 degrees that same day.

Buerkert said because his family’s appliances are electric, their heater went out once the power did.

“We just were not prepared,” Buerkert said.

Valentine Pesola was forced to arrive back on campus later than expected due to the snow.

“I wasn’t even able to log into Zoom or do my schoolwork because there was no [internet] connection,” Pesola (freshman-political science and theater) said. “Everything was shut down — even Waffle House.”

Pesola’s father had purchased a backup generator intended for hurricane season, and it helped their family for the first day. Once the gas was cut, however, they had to adjust.

“I remember completing a project next to the window during the day and with a flashlight during the night,” Pesola said.

As for professors, Pesola said some were “understanding” of her situation while others were “more passive aggressive.”

“I remember the one line from a professor that said, ‘I understand that a lot of places are experiencing crazy weather right now,’ which was a very interesting attitude to get hit with,” Pesola said. “Once I returned to campus and he saw the news, I received a very different attitude.”

Pesola said Texans want to encourage northerners to show them some “sympathy.”

“I want to emphasize [that] this is not the fault of the average Texan,” Pesola said. “We genuinely do not have the infrastructure to deal with it and any chance we had to deal with it was crushed by power companies.”

Davis Wolf said he boarded a flight to State College eight hours before the storm worsened. Wolf (freshman-atmospheric science) said contacting his family was harder than usual, because his family would have to drive around to find cell service.

“They found a spot near the [local] mall [with a] few cell towers that didn’t get killed by the weather, and they could pick up service there, but that was only while they were out driving,” Wolf said. “I would be talking to them in 30-minute windows every eight hours.”

Wolf said the roads weren’t as icy where he lived, but his family still lost power. He said his dad grew up in Pennsylvania so “he knew what to do.”

“For warmth, they boiled water on the gas stove,” Pesola said. “In order to get the gas stove to work, they would start my car in the garage, use an extension cord and start the gas stove.”

Wolf said his friends who went to college in Texas joked with him about the weather, and it didn’t stop them from enjoying their college experience.

“The college campuses for sure had the most fun,” Wolf said. “Even though in all of the apartments the water pipes were exploding, they were like, ‘We don’t care, this is fun.’ They were loving it.”

Victoria Sheeler came back to campus for the remote start of the semester. Even though she was away from the storm, Sheeler (senior-recreation park tourism management) said she was “disappointed” to see everything happening.

“I wish I was still there for my family to help them out,” Sheeler said. “It was really weird being up here in Pennsylvania being away from everything.”

Sheeler said she received news from the messages her mom sent. From article links to daily pictures of a large icicle in the front of their house, Sheeler said she was up to date with what was happening with her family.

“My mom has guinea pigs, so she had to keep them covered with a blanket all the time to keep them warm,” Sheeler said.

In 2011, Texas faced a similar situation where it failed to protect its power grid. Sheeler said she knew there was a plan in place to “winterize” the grid, but the government never seemed to act on it.

“I’m still very angry about it because the whole situation was preventable,” Sheeler said. “The Texas government did not do anything, and 10 years later, the same thing happened. It just made me really mad that it happened again.”

Sheeler said seeing the news from her friends “broke her heart.” She said she saw pictures of the negative impact the weather had on the bird and bat population.

“One of the saddest things for me is that people were finding frozen birds all throughout their yard,” Sheeler said. “The birds just couldn’t handle the cold. It [was] so heartbreaking.”

Although her initial plans of driving 22 hours from Texas to State College were tampered with, Taylor Needleman said she’s happy she made it back.

“I got a flight on Valentine’s Day, and of course, that was the day the snow really started to come down,” Needleman (freshman-criminology) said. “My three checked bags didn’t make it either, so I had them shipped two days later. But, hey, they’re here now.”

Needleman said it wasn’t the first time she had ever seen snow, but it still felt unnatural to her.

“It was wild. It’s only ever snowed [in Texas] two different times in my life,” Needleman said. “It all happened so fast.”

In order to cope with the weather, Needleman said her town opened up “warming centers.”

“Our town hall and a few coffee shops that I went to downtown actually opened their doors, because they had electricity,” Needleman said. “People could stop in, warm up and they were served coffee.”

Needleman said despite the weather being normal for Texas now, many of her community members are still suffering from the damage.

“There’s lasting damage for most people. For my family, we had a pipe burst and that was about it,” she said. “My mom and sister didn’t have running water for a few days, but we were on the better end of things.”

Needleman said she’s glad the chaos is over and hopes Texans don’t have to undergo a situation like the winter storm again.

“It can drive people crazy,” she said. “We were just absolutely not prepared for it.”