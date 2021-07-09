Every first-year student at Penn State is required to attend New Student Orientation before officially starting classes in the fall — and some students hold varying opinions on NSO’s format and effectiveness.

Geby Subrata said she compared her NSO experience to the online institutions in the Philippines she attended before transferring to Penn State. Subrata (freshman-business management) said she would rate the orientation “a six from a scale of one to 10” on effectiveness.

“NSO was a bit compact, but it helped me to learn how to navigate everything available to us,” Subrata said. “I’ve attended other online learning schools before, but they never held a formal orientation for us to learn how to transition to schooling.”

Subrata said she believes the orientation being virtual was “boring” because it was “simply watching videos” about student life and resources at Penn State. However, she said “students can take out of it what they want from it” for it to be effective.

“It depends on the student because people can think that it’s mandatory, so they’re not going to put any thought into it,” Subrata said. “If you actually want to know how to use the resources at Penn State, then I would say it’s really helpful.”

Natalia Reed said her NSO experience was dependent on the people there, but it was effective for signing up for classes.

“NSO allowed me to schedule my first classes with the help of my adviser, which was nice,” Reed (senior-psychology and rehabilitation and human services) said. “I think there are fun things to do during the two days at [the Intramural Building], but if you don’t know anyone there with you, it isn’t that fun, and it’s difficult to make friends.”

Reed also said she thinks signing up for classes at NSO could be more effective for students who sign up earlier compared to those closer to the fall semester.

“I wish that students knew beforehand that signing up for a date earlier in the summer allowed you to have a better chance of getting into a class of your choice,” Reed said. “As you approach the middle, or latter end, of the summer, those selections drastically go down because seats are mostly full in classes.”

Eda Uyanik said she believes NSO was a “good experience” and helped get her “acquainted with campus better.”

“It was nice to go to Penn State and see the campus from a student perspective rather than with my parents on a walking tour,” Uyanik (junior-math education) said. “I even made some friends from NSO and kept in touch with them as best as I could freshman year.”

Uyanik also said she thought eating in the dining halls and staying in Pollock dorms was a “good representation” of her freshman year, and her NSO guide made the experience “even better.”

“It was cool going to the dining hall and the [HUB-Robeson Center] and feeling more like a college student,” Uyanik said. “Never being at Penn State before made it a better learning experience.”

Tom Richardson said “NSO is a good thing to have,” but the experience “would have been better” if there were a few changes made to the orientation.

“Coming from a small high school, I wasn’t used to the big transition to college with the amount of people there,” Richardson (junior-accounting) said. “I’m a junior now, and I think I’m just making sense of college.”

Richardson said he felt NSO created “uncomfortable dynamics between students for a brief period of time.”

“NSO did not completely prepare me for what I was about to get into,” Richardson said “There were a lot of good points the orientation went over with us, and living in the dorm overnight was a good step, but it was an awkward adjustment.”

He said he felt “worse” for the students who had to complete the orientation virtually because students “wouldn’t get the on-campus feel” from being at NSO. Richardson said he would “recommend introducing clubs and ways to find interests and better friend groups” at NSO in the future.

“Two years removed from it, it’s a little harder to speak about the good things because the bad things resonate more from it,” Richardson said. “College is overwhelming in and of itself, especially at a big school like Penn State, but if they were able to make a few changes to the orientation, the program would be better fit for students.”

